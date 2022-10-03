FestivFALL kicks off later this week with music, art and more music, but there’s more to come including an evening with the West Virginia Dance Company. A schedule events can be found on FestivALL’s Facebook page
Courtesy photo
This weekend’s events includes the Harvest Art Fair at the Capitol Market, which showcases area artists and offers unique gift ideas ahead of the holiday season.
Courtesy photo
Parker Millsap returns to “Mountain Stage” Sunday night.
Courtesy photo
“Dracula: The Seduction” is an original take on the vampire’s story produced by Charleston Ballet. The dance will be performed this week at the Clay Center.
Whether it’s settling in after the start of the school year, the subtle drop in temperature as the seasons change or the wary feeling that we have entered into the last few months of the year, after a slight lull, things have picked up around Charleston.
This week, there’s a lot of activities to choose from — ranging from dance and art to pint-sized pirates and automobiles.
Rod Run & Doo Wop
Wednesday evening, Charleston’s Rod Run & Doo Wop rolls back onto Kanawha Boulevard with a cruise in of dozens of classic cars. These show vehicles will then be on display on the Boulevard through Sunday morning, drawing thousands of automobile enthusiasts.
The car show begins each day at 8 a.m. and closes around 10 p.m.
The Rod Run & Doo Wop is more than cars. It includes vendors, food and music Thursday through Saturday with live radio broadcasts during the day and concerts at night.
Thursday night brings doo wop, rock n’ roll and golden hits with Noel Richardson. Friday night includes a concert with country artists Kate Boytek and Ronnie McDowell. Saturday, the Rod Run & Doo Wop wraps up with rock n’ roll oldies with The Avalons, followed by fireworks.
Thursday, the West Virginia Pumpkin Festival opens at Pumpkin Park in Milton, promising everything pumpkin — from pumpkin milkshakes and pumpkin fudge to freshly harvested pumpkins to take home for pies or decoration.
The pumpkin festival includes pumpkin contests, arts and crafts, a petting zoo and live entertainment with area bands, among them Nonfriction, Corduroy Brown, and Ultrasound.
The hours of the festival are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $8 Thursday and Friday and $10 Saturday and Sunday. Children 5 and under are free. More details are at wvpumpkinpark.com.
FestivFall
Friday brings the autumn edition of Charleston’s FestivALL with FestivFALL.
The arts, music, dance and theater festival runs through Oct. 16. Opening weekend includes City Center Dead Friday Night at Slack Plaza, featuring James Inghram and company performing Grateful Dead hits, the Harvest Art Fair and the Capitol Market Saturday and the Art-For-Fall Teen Juried Art Exhibition which runs through October 16 at Taylor Books.