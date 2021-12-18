When Abigail Ellis met a shelter dog named Picaso during the Charleston Christmas Parade earlier this month, it changed both of their lives.
Ellis and her family, of Chesapeake, adopted the year-old, mixed-breed puppy after he tended to the girl while she had a medical episode during the event.
"I always knew animals have senses," Abigail said. "I guess he sensed what was happening with me."
Abigail, 16, an 11th-grader at Riverside High School, has postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS, a blood-flow condition that can cause her to feel lightheaded or faint.
That night, Abigail and her family watched the parade while sitting on a curb on Clendenin Street, outside the Charleston Town Center mall. The crowd, lights and sounds of the parade made Abigail anxious, triggering an episode.
Her mother, Melissa Smoot, said she noticed Abigail's hands start to shake.
“When she starts to shake, I know she's going down,” Smoot said.
But just as Smoot tried to keep her daughter from falling, along came Picaso from the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association. Handlers with the animal shelter walked several adoptable dogs in the parade.
Smoot said her first worry was that the dog might attack. Instead, he kept the girl from falling onto the pavement.
“He came over to us and pushed my head up, basically,” Abigail said. “And just made sure I didn't black out.”
“He didn’t try to lick her,” Smoot said. “He stayed perfectly still, nose-to-nose and held her until she was able to realize what was going on."
As Abigail's heart rate and blood pressure normalized, petting the dog helped further calm her.
“It's kind of like it took away her anxiety,” Smoot said. “He was looking at her directly in her eyes, nose-to-nose, directly her eyes like, ‘I see you and I got you.’”
The family picked up the dog from the shelter earlier this week.
“I just knew that he was mine,” Abigail said.
To Smoot, Abigail’s encounter with Picaso and subsequent adoption were arranged by God.
Normally, Abigail prefers to stay home rather than go out, her mother said. That day, she came home from school and asked to go to the parade, something out of character for her, Smoot said.
And the girl had been asking her mom and dad for a dog, but they hadn’t decided yet.
"To me, it's divine,” she said. “God was leading us, because we were praying about whether to get a dog or not.”
Sarah Tolley, community engagement coordinator for the humane association, said Picaso came into the shelter as a stray on Nov. 18 after being found with no collar running on Oakhurst Drive.
There’s no indication Picaso had prior training that would have led him to react to Abigail in the way he did.
“Most of our staff have commented on how sweet he is and how loving though,” Tolley said.
Abigail said the family is interested in having Picaso trained as a service dog.