Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Family donates ADA-accessible water chair to City of Charleston

water chair

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and a young girl play in the water at the Splash Pad on Magic Island using a water chair recently donated to the city for disabled children.

 CITY OF CHARLESTON | Courtesy photo

A family donated an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible water chair has been donated to the City of Charleston.

Linda Streets and her family made the donation after her grandson, Bryson Dowdy, spent hours using it throughout the city. The family donated it so children with similar needs could enjoy water activities.

“For several months, my administration has been working to make the City of Charleston ADA compliant through the installation of curb ramps and creation of additional handicap parking spaces,” Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said in a news release. “This generous gift from Linda Streets and her family will allow our youngest residents to enjoy water activities.”

The city has created a borrowing program so people can take the chair to the Magic Island Splash Pad or other water activities in the area. It will be housed at Cato Park and can be borrowed on a first come, first served basis. Cato Park’s hours are 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cato Park is closed Saturday and Sunday.

The chair can be borrowed for a maximum of three days. Borrowers must be 18 years of age or older, show photo ID and provide a credit card number to put on file when borrowing. It is free to borrow the chair. The credit card will only be charged if the chair is returned damaged or isn’t returned.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, August 4, 2019

Boyles, Garrett - 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.

Casto, Gregory - 5 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Fletcher, Deidra - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Nitro.

Hilbert, Thomas - 1 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Jones Sr., Ronald - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Litton, Marjorie - 2 p.m., Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane.

Markham, Kenneth - 3 p.m., Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Meier, Daniel - 3 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.

Starcher, Vivian - 1:30 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Walker, Deema - 1 p.m., Hickory Grove Church, Kenna.