The family of slain Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson will receive survivor benefits from the state, according to a news release.
State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree presented the $100,000 benefit to the Charleston Police Department on Wednesday, which will go to Johnson’s mother, Sheryl, according to a release from the state Department of Homeland Security.
The fund is provided through the West Virginia Emergency Responders Survivor Benefit Act, which honors first responders killed in the line of duty. An emergency responder who dies as a proximate result of the performance of their emergency response duties is eligible for the survivor benefits.
This fund applies to city, county and state personnel who are firefighters, law enforcement, emergency medical services employees and the Division of Forestry. The benefits are provided to their surviving spouse, designated beneficiary, children or parents.
The Governor’s Office oversees certification of the survivor benefit, and the homeland security office and the Office of the State Fire Marshal help administer the program, according to the release.
“First responders always unite when one of our own pays the ultimate sacrifice to protect our country from threats to our way of life,” Homeland Security Secretary Jeff Sandy said in the release.
Johnson, 28, died Dec. 3 after being shot while responding to a parking complaint two days earlier in Charleston’s Westmoreland neighborhood. Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, has been charged with murder in Johnson’s death and is being held at South Central Regional Jail without bond.
Johnson was a Charleston native, Capital High School alumna and attended the Elk River Church of the Nazarene. She served as humane officer for the city before joining the police department in January 2019.
Johnson’s funeral was held Dec. 8 in Charleston, where thousands of people — law enforcement from other cities and states, residents, friends and family — attended her service and lined the streets of Charleston and along the processional route.