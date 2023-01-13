Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The father of a man who Charleston police shot and killed during an altercation earlier this week said the family wants more information about the circumstances that led to the man’s death. 

“We’ve got a lot of questions,” William “Bill” Henry Sr., of South Charleston, said Thursday of the death of his son, William "Billy" Henry Jr. “We don't know what exactly happened, and we're still trying to figure it all out.” 

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

