The father of a man who Charleston police shot and killed during an altercation earlier this week said the family wants more information about the circumstances that led to the man’s death.
“We’ve got a lot of questions,” William “Bill” Henry Sr., of South Charleston, said Thursday of the death of his son, William "Billy" Henry Jr. “We don't know what exactly happened, and we're still trying to figure it all out.”
In a news release Wednesday, police said they were investigating a trespassing complaint in the area of Spring and Bullitt streets when the younger Henry, 43, of Charleston, refused to cooperate with officers and armed himself with a pipe. He then refused commands to drop the weapon and instead advanced on officers, fought through a Taser deployment and struck an officer in the head with the pipe, the police said. The officer fired on Henry after being struck in the head, police said.
He was placed in handcuffs and then officers rendered aid, police said. Henry was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said.
The news release does not state precisely where the shooting took place. Police also have not said who called in the trespassing complaint. Neither have they released the name of the officer involved.
“The news story that we [saw] said he was near the intersection,” the elder Henry said. “So we do not know if he was under the bridge, or, it was 1 o’clock. He always goes to the church over there to eat lunch. We're thinking he was returning from the church. So, we're thinking he might not have even got back to the bridge yet.”
Henry said he heard from one of his son's other family members Wednesday that there was police activity around the Spring Street Bridge. She said she thought he had been living beneath the bridge.
“When she saw the bridge taped off, she had a gut feeling that it was about Billy, and they called his mother and his daughter, and then me,” Henry said.
Henry said he knew his son had been “bouncing” from friend’s house to friend’s house but was unaware that he was living under the bridge.
The area beneath the bridge and along the Elk riverbank has been the site of previous homeless encampments. The city of Charleston dismantled a "tent city” there in 2016, an incident that led to a legal battle and the city establishing formal procedures for dismantling encampments.
The family went to the area, where Henry said an officer told him about an altercation between an officer and a suspect.
“They said one of them was shot. They didn't tell us which one. We had to call around and found out that there was a John Doe with gunshot wounds at Charleston General Hospital. They didn't even tell us what hospital they took him to,” Henry said.
Billy Henry was later identified using fingerprints and a photo the hospital had of when he had been admitted previously, his father said.
Family members went to the hospital, where police told them the man had died, Henry said. Police at the hospital told the family they were not allowed to see the body, Henry said.
“They didn't give us a reason, but I'm assuming that they considered his body as evidence,” Henry said.
Henry said he'd heard that his son was talking when he was put into the ambulance. He wants to know what he was saying.
Henry said an officer at the hospital told him Henry hit an officer in the head with a piece of rebar, a discrepancy from the news release that Henry said he wants clarification about.
“Other than telling us how to call the State Medical Examiner's Office, that's all they told us,” he said. “They took our telephone number and my [ex-wife's] telephone number so that they could turn it over to the detectives, which never called us.”
Henry said Friday he and his family viewed the body Friday afternoon at a Sissonville funeral home. Henry said he noticed bruising and cuts on his son's nose.
“He was hit in the face — either that or he hit the ground with his face real hard,” Henry said. “If he was close enough to hit him with the pipe, and there was more than one officer, why didn't they just tackle him?”
Henry said his son "hated me," and that he had previously been violent toward him. Most everyone else “thought he was a big teddy bear,” the father said.
Henry Jr. pleaded guilty in 2017 to wanton endangerment for pointing a gun at his father’s head and threatening to kill him, according to a Gazette-Mail report at the time. Kanawha County Circuit Court records indicate Henry was sentenced to five years in prison for the charge. He also served a year in prison in 2000 for battery. The elder Henry said his son had a history of heavy drug use but that, according to his friends, he had been clean since he got out of prison about four years ago.
Henry said he was shocked to hear that his son had been violent with police officers.
He said a preliminary medical examiner’s report that was sent with the body to the funeral home did not indicate where on his body his son had been shot.
Henry said he would be seeking the body cam footage of the shooting.
“The family is hurt, hurt deeply and that we don't understand why the police withheld information the way they did,” Henry said. “And why we still don't have a whole story as to what took place. It feels like they're hiding something.”
Lt. Tony Hazelett, the police department’s investigative services bureau chief, said in an email Friday: “Cases involving death are more sensitive for all involved and are treated differently.”
Citing a pending review from the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, the police department on Friday also denied a Freedom of Information Act request from the Gazette-Mail that sought the names of the officer involved, a written police report and body cam footage of the shooting. Denying requests for such records has been the department’s standard response when a review from the county prosecutor is underway.
Hazelett said in an email Thursday that no other information about the shooting would be released until the review is final. Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Don Morris did not return a call seeking comment about the status of a review.