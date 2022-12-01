Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha and Fayette county residents affected by flash-flooding from heavy rain on Aug. 15 will not be eligible for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Kanawha officials said Thursday.

“It has been determined that the impact to the individuals and households in Fayette and Kanawha Counties is not of the severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of Individual Assistance under FEMA-4679-DR,” the federal agency said in a letter to Gov. Jim Justice. “In addition, it has been determined that the damage to the infrastructure in Kanawha County is not of the severity and magnitude to warrant its designation for Public Assistance.”

