Kanawha and Fayette county residents affected by flash-flooding from heavy rain on Aug. 15 will not be eligible for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Kanawha officials said Thursday.
“It has been determined that the impact to the individuals and households in Fayette and Kanawha Counties is not of the severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of Individual Assistance under FEMA-4679-DR,” the federal agency said in a letter to Gov. Jim Justice. “In addition, it has been determined that the damage to the infrastructure in Kanawha County is not of the severity and magnitude to warrant its designation for Public Assistance.”
The flash floods on Aug. 15 affected Kanawha County residents in Campbells Creek, as well as Hughes Creek, Kelleys Creek, Cedar Grove and Sissonville.
Earlier this week, FEMA announced federal disaster aid would be available for state and local governments in Fayette County. Certain nonprofit organizations would also be eligible for aid on a cost-sharing basis. The money would allow for the replacement of facilities damaged in the flood in Fayette County.
Kanawha officials had said they submitted to the state flood-response-related costs totaling $974,997, which would exceed an $800,000 threshold for triggering a federal disaster declaration.
FEMA disallowed the county from including about $500,000 in damages to streams in the area, officials said.
The county is asking that the state appeal FEMA’s decision. It has 30 days to do so, the county said.
In a statement, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper called FEMA’s decision “inexcusable and callous.”
“Over 90 days ago, citizens of our State suffered a terrible flood,” Carper said in a news release. “It is inexcusable and callous for the federal government to turn its back on these citizens. We will continue to reach out to the federal government to right this wrong.”
Commissioners Ben Salango and Lance Wheeler said people affected by the flood need and deserve help and promised to ask the state to appeal.
“Those affected by the flood of Aug. 15th deserve help from the federal government,” Salango said. “They cannot repair their homes on their own because of a devastating flood that destroyed their HVAC systems, wiped away their personal belongings, and damaged their foundations. They need relief, and we will continue to fight for them.”
“The Kanawha County Commission immediately stepped up to help the flood victims in the days following the Aug.15 flood by offering flood debris pickup and providing cleaning supplies,” Wheeler said. “We immediately contacted our Federal Delegation and State partners to ask for relief for our flood victims through a Disaster Declaration. We will ask the Governor to appeal the denial and do what is best for our citizens.”