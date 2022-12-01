Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Kanawha and Fayette county residents affected by flash flooding after heavy rains Aug. 15 will not be eligible for federal assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials said Thursday. 

The Kanawha County Commission said in a release Thursday that FEMA has denied issuing a disaster declaration for the flooding.

