Two Democrats are running for the chance to represent a West Side ward on Charleston City Council.
Michael Ferrell and Robert Bobby Burton are seeking to represent Ward 6. The ward is currently represented by councilwoman Deanna McKinney, who is running as an at-large candidate this year.
The winner in Ward 6 during the May primary will be unopposed in the November general election.
Ferrell, a Charleston native and graduate of West Virginia State University, works as a community advocate at EnAct Community Action. Ferrell said he likes helping people and being part of the community.
“It kind of just seemed natural for me to want to be closer to the decision-making process of the community I live in,” Ferrell said. “And I felt that being part of city council would be the way.”
Ferrell said he has ideas for what he wants to do on city council, but he’d like to hear from residents and other members.
“Anybody can come and say, ‘Well, I want to do this. I want to do that. This is what we should do.’ As a consensus, we all live in one town, we all have to work together,” Ferrell said. “We’ve got to come up with an idea that actually produces a positive result. And the only way to do that is to actually come inside, work together and come up with a plan together.”
Ferrell said so far the people he’s talked to say their concerns are about homelessness, vagrancy and crime in the city.
Ferrell said one idea for addressing homelessness he’s considered is to develop a city program to hire people down on their luck to work on, for instance, blighted homes, so that they don’t turn to crime.
Ferrell said it’s just an idea and nothing he’d push for right now.
A father of three, Ferrell said he’d also like to see more opportunities for young people in the city.
“I’m concerned about what the streets actually hold for youth,” he said. “You know, I think that’s a big thing as well. I’d more or less like to find more youth programming. Because if you can attack the problems early, I think you have less problems further down the road.”
Burton did not return emails seeking an interview.
