Police say a fire that killed a man in Kanawha City early Tuesday was intentionally set.
Dennis Rutledge, 52, of Charleston, died after a vacant house he was squatting in was set on fire, Charleston police said in a news release.
Police and firefighters responded to the fire at 5215 MacCorkle Ave., around 12:06 a.m. Tuesday. They found Rutledge on the second floor of the house. He was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Investigators learned the house was vacant and that Rutledge was squatting in the house, the release says. Police say no one else was in the house.
Police say that on further investigation, the fire was determined to be arson. Officials have not said how the fire is believed to have been set.
The fire and police departments are working the incident as an active homicide investigation, police say.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, through Target Arson, is offering a $5000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect responsible for the arson.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480, Metro Communications at 304 348-8111, or Target Arson at 1-800-233-3473.
