First lady Jill Biden touched down in Charleston Thursday afternoon to show support for students getting their COVID-19 vaccinations at a clinic at Capital High School.
Biden held the hand of Capital sophomore Destiny Belcher as she received her first dose of the vaccine Thursday, the first day that people as young as 12 years could access it.
“I was probably squeezing your hand tighter than you were squeezing mine,” the first lady said to Belcher, who later gushed to actress Jennifer Garner, who also watched Belcher get vaccinated, that she loves all of her movies.
Biden landed at Yeager Airport just as officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people could stop wearing masks.
Traveling with Biden on Thursday were Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., his wife Gayle Manchin, who is the newly named Appalachian Regional Commission co-chairwoman, and Garner, an ambassador for Save the Children who grew up in Charleston.
Biden, Garner and the Manchins briefly toured the clinic and spoke to students receiving the first of their two-shot vaccination in the gym at Capital High School, a few miles away from Garner’s alma mater, George Washington High.
First lady Jill Biden holds a student's hand as she gets a COVID-19 vaccine at Capital High. pic.twitter.com/d6Tw5IahhT— Gazette-Mail (@wvgazettemail) May 13, 2021
The slow but steady rollbacks of COVID-19 restrictions are a sign that things are getting better, Biden told a crowd that included local and state lawmakers, students and other community leaders.
“And it’s because this state worked so hard to step up and get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Biden said. “Because, when there’s something you can do to help the people in your life — to give back to your community — you don’t hesitate. Health and safety aren’t red issues or blue issues. They’re community issues. They’re ‘getting back to the lives we love’ issues.”
In his speech, Joe Manchin commended President Joe Biden and Gov. Jim Justice for their work to get people vaccinated, and he called on the country and lawmakers to end “political tribalism.”
“Political tribalism is awful,” Manchin said. “I don’t care whether you’re on the right or left. We all come together to identify a problem, we all come together to cure a problem.”
Manchin called Garner a “first daughter of West Virginia.”
Garner talked about her work with Save the Children, saying she wanted to get involved with an organization that set its sights on helping the most vulnerable kids in the country. Save the Children Action Network President Mark Shriver also attended Thursday’s event.
Garner has worked with Save the Children since 2008, and she said the organization is helping children in six West Virginia counties — Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, McDowell, and Nicholas.
She said the Biden administration has made a commitment to help children with the least advantage get the most support.
“Investing in little kids, investing in mothers, who, right when they’ve had those kids they’ve made that inherent promise, ‘Your life is going to be better than mine. You’re going to get an education,’ ... helping that mom do what she wants to do more than anything ... this is going to change the face of our country,” Garner said.
Garner and other Save the Children officials are meeting with state lawmakers Friday.
Thursday marked the second visit in two years by a first lady. Melania Trump visited Huntington in 2019.
Thursday’s tour originally included a visit to Arnoldsburg Elementary School, in Calhoun County, but that had to be canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak there.
Capital High senior Christian Gist introduced Biden Thursday. Gist, who will major in political science at Columbia University this fall, said he initially was nervous when Capital Principal Larry Bailey told him Monday that he would give the speech, but he was thrilled for the opportunity, saying it was “a dream.”
“I’m going to take away whatever I can, the experience of going up here and speaking in front of a large audience,” Gist said.
He said he plans to return to Charleston after he earns his degree to help his community any way he can.
Among the state lawmakers at the event Thursday were Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and House Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio.
Baldwin said the event was nonpolitical because it focused so heavily on issues that universally need attention — children, COVID-19 and communities.
“Their presence is the most important thing. Being here, showing they care about our kids,” Baldwin said. “Today, we are talking about kids and COVID and public health. To me, that’s nonpartisan, nonpolitical. It doesn’t matter who the president is. It doesn’t matter who’s in charge here in West Virginia. Kids and COVID are not political, and I think we’ve all got to be on the same page about those issues.”
Signs that read “West Virginia Did Not Choose Biden,” and “244 years shot to hell in 100 days” awaited the first lady along the short route from Yeager Airport to Capital High.
Fluharty said Biden’s visit to a state that gave former president Donald Trump almost 70% of its votes, is a signal of support to West Virginia, regardless of the state’s political leaning.
“The message is that we care about you and West Virginia,” Fluharty said. “The message that has come from her and her husband for many years is that he cares about hardworking West Virginians and blue-collar workers, and that encompasses and embodies our entire state.”