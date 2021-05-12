First lady Jill Biden’s visit to the Mountain State will be cut short due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Calhoun County.
The first lady along with actor Jennifer Garner and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin were set to visit Arnoldsburg Elementary School, about an hour northeast of Charleston, Thursday morning but had to cancel that visit due because schools are closed for in-person classes in Calhoun County.
Biden, Garner and Manchin will maintain the rest of their schedule, which includes a visit to a COVID-19 vaccination center at Capital High School in Charleston Thursday afternoon. The trio is expected to deliver remarks at the clinic.