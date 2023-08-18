The sounds of nature will make way for the sound of music for five hours on Aug. 19 as “Rock the Park” returns to Kanawha State Forest with a free concert featuring five of the region’s top bands.
Held on the green space area near the new KSF headquarters and nature center building, the annual late-summer event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Those attending may wish to bring lawn chairs and pack lunches, or dine on hot dogs (donations appreciated) provided by the Kanawha State Forest Foundation, the event’s sponsor.
Performing at this year’s Rock the Park concert are Huntington funk band Heavy Hitters; the Charleston gypsy-jazz duo Minor Swing; alt-rockers Emmalea Deal & the Hot Mess from Summersville; Lewisburg guitarist and Rock the Park producer Jim Snyder, and Charleston’s Patty and the Butchers.
The first Rock the Park concert at Kanawha State Forest took place in August 2014. Its roots can be traced to a series of outdoor concerts at KSF held in the early 1970s, starting with a “Music for the People” Earth Day tribute event in 1970 that featured such popular area bands as Quiet, Heavy Rain and the Black Orchids, and drew thousands to KSF.
Charleston historian, author and guitarist Terry Lowry, who helped organize the 1970 event and performed with Quiet that year, returns to the stage this year as a guitarist with Patty and the Butchers.
Donations received by the Kanawha State Forest Foundation during Rock the Park ‘23 will be used to help cover costs for nature walks, clean-up activities, trail maintenance and other projects at Kanawha State Forest.
