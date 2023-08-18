Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The sounds of nature will make way for the sound of music for five hours on Aug. 19 as “Rock the Park” returns to Kanawha State Forest with a free concert featuring five of the region’s top bands.

Held on the green space area near the new KSF headquarters and nature center building, the annual late-summer event runs from noon to 5 p.m. Those attending may wish to bring lawn chairs and pack lunches, or dine on hot dogs (donations appreciated) provided by the Kanawha State Forest Foundation, the event’s sponsor.

