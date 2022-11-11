A Kanawha County grand jury has returned murder indictments against five people, including a man who had been initially charged with concealing the body of a Cross Lanes woman.
Samuel Lee May, 44, was also indicted on charges of concealing a deceased human body and fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, according to a news release from the Kanawha County prosecutor's office.
May was charged in September with concealing the body of 71-year-old Cynthia Mudd, of Cross Lanes.
May and Arnold Ward Hiller, 47, lived with Mudd at a house in the 5100 block of Saulton Drive, Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies told reporters during a news conference in September.
Hiller was also charged with concealment of a deceased body and with fraud related to allegedly using Mudd’s credit union card to withdraw about $1,000 from an ATM.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, a body believed to have been Mudd’s was found Aug. 19, rolled in carpet in a freezer hidden under a tarp in the back yard. May told police he killed Mudd, but didn’t give specifics because he "blacked out," according to the complaint. He also said he and Hiller had disposed of the body in the freezer, according to the complaint.
At the time, May and Hiller were the “main focal points” of the investigation, deputies said.
A spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said Friday that since then, deputies were able to substantiate May's claim that he killed Mudd.
"We are unable to release further details in order to protect Mr. May and Mr. Hillard’s rights throughout the criminal court process," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said in an email to the Gazette-Mail.
Hiller and May are incarcerated at South Central Regional Jail. Hiller has not been indicted.
Vestal Harper, 76, was indicted in the late August shooting death of 72-year-old Nancy Belcher on Lower Donnally Road in Kanawha City. Belcher was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said at the time Harper was taken into custody not far from the scene.
Meeko Harris, 23, of Beckley, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to the June death of James Daugherty, 27, of Charleston. Daugherty was found shortly after 2 a.m. June 4 in a parking lot at Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.
Shavan Vondell Collins, 35, of Charleston, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of Dontaze Mosley, 34. Police say Mosley was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest in the front yard of a home in the 1400 block of Frame Street on Aug. 26. Mosley was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Kerry Wiley, of Belle, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony in the death of Ty Christopher Hall, 55. Police say Wiley came to Hall’s home to confront him about firing him from a construction job during an incident in late August. Wiley pulled a gun, police say, and a struggle ensued. Wiley shot Hall in the head and then fled, police say.