A Kanawha County grand jury has returned murder indictments against five people, including a man who had been initially charged with concealing the body of a Cross Lanes woman.

Samuel Lee May, 44, was also indicted on charges of concealing a deceased human body and fraud and related activity in connection with an access device, according to a news release from the Kanawha County prosecutor's office.

