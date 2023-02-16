Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Yeager Fly By
Buy Now

Planes from the Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School fly in formation over West Virginia International Yeager Airport on Monday.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON — West Virginia International Yeager Airport and Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School coordinated a fly-over of the airport Monday to celebrate what would have been Gen. Chuck Yeager’s 100th birthday.

“The airport wanted to tip our hats to General Yeager for his 100th birthday and we thought that the best way we could do that would be coordinating a flyover with Marshall University’s Bill Noe Flight School,” said Paige Withrow, chief marketing officer at the airport.

Tags

Recommended for you