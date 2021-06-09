Former Marmet mayor David Fontalbert defeated incumbent Jennings B. “Jay” Snodgrass Jr. to reclaim the office, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s municipal election.
Fontalbert, who was unseated by Snodgrass in 2017, received 212 votes. Snodgrass received 172 votes, with Robert Wells receiving seven.
Marmet was one of three towns in Kanawha County to hold municipal elections Tuesday, and Fontalbert was the only challenger to win a mayoral race. In Clendenin, Kay Summers won reelection, as did Ramon Williams in Pratt.
Summers received 120 votes, outdistancing Gary Bledsoe (79 votes) and Kenny Payne (30). Clendenin town recorder Erica Kearns ran unopposed, securing 162 votes and another term.
The five individuals elected to Clendenin city council were Davey Joe Knight (123 votes), Russell Underwood (112), John B. Shelton Jr. (111), Scott Bird (84) and Ronald Eugene Deel Sr. (55). The sixth-place finisher, Jeremy Callen, finished just two votes behind Deel.
In Marmet, incumbent town recorder BJ Fontalbert defeated Janie Givens Aleshire 242-130. Frances Armentrout (201 votes), Michael McGhee (200), Teresa Long (200), Debbie Skeens (181) and Rebecca Sue Bass (174) all won election to city council. Bass bested Terry Russell for the final seat by a margin of two votes, 174-172.
In Pratt, Williams will return as the town’s mayor after receiving 44 of 46 votes cast, with the other two going to a write-in candidate. Kaye Ford, the town recorder, won unopposed.
Bob Wymer, Riverton Nugent, Don Adams and Scott Farley all appeared on the ballot and were the top four vote-getters for city council, while write-in candidate Fonda Crites received seven votes to claim the fifth seat.
All results are unofficial as they await canvassing and certification.