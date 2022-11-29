Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Danny's BBQ Closing
Buy Now

Former Charleston mayor Danny Jones stands in front of his Charleston restaurant, Danny’s BBQ Stand, Monday afternoon. Jones said he will close the Quarrier Street establishment, which he opened in 2020, by the end of the year.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Former Charleston mayor Danny Jones said Monday he intends to close his restaurant, Danny’s BBQ Stand, at the end of the year.

Jones said the last day of operation for the Quarrier Street business will be Dec. 30.

Tags

Recommended for you