Former Charleston mayor Danny Jones stands in front of his Charleston restaurant, Danny’s BBQ Stand, Monday afternoon. Jones said he will close the Quarrier Street establishment, which he opened in 2020, by the end of the year.
Former Charleston mayor Danny Jones said Monday he intends to close his restaurant, Danny’s BBQ Stand, at the end of the year.
Jones said the last day of operation for the Quarrier Street business will be Dec. 30.
“Father Time is catching up with me,” Jones, 72, said of his decision. “And every part of me hurts in some way — or a lot of me hurts. I know that I need to start taking better care of myself. I can’t do it and be in that business.”
Until the restaurant closes, Jones said, the business hours will be from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. He’s also taking salads off the menu.
Jones opened the business in February 2020. He said the restaurant made money, especially in 2021. Any downturns the business experienced, he said, were due to him closing to take time off for vacations.
“I have to take my kids on vacation, and I have other things to do,” Jones said. “When you get to be my age, you know, you’ve got a pillbox and you have to go to doctor’s appointments.”
Jones served four terms as mayor of Charleston, ending in 2018. Before he was mayor, he was Kanawha County’s sheriff and a state legislator, as well as a successful restaurateur.
Jones said he’s always felt more at home in the restaurant business than as an elected official.
“The restaurant business has always been there for me,” he said. “I mean, everybody has to eat. I think that I’m pretty good at making food for people. I don’t pretend to be a chef; I’m a cook. But I’ve had smart people that have helped me over the years.”
Jones had eight restaurants over the years. Seven of them, including the barbecue stand, were successful, he said. Jones said that, for the restaurant to have been more successful, he would have had to keep it open seven days a week, stay open later and not take weeks off.
He said he will consider offers to buy the business. Jones said he’s paid the rent and utilities for the space for the next three years. The front part of the space is full of framed news stories and pictures that recall Jones’ time in office.
He said he might convert the space back into an office for himself. He also intends to keep his business license and food permit so he can continue to cook for people occasionally.
Other than that, Jones said he also might make himself available to drive for people.
“I have links with people that might need drivers, you know, chauffeur, stuff like that,” he said. “That’s not a high-stress thing and might actually be kind of fun.”