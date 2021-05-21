Former Charleston resident Dr. James Butcher was named to represent all U.S. Korean War veterans in receiving a wreath presented by South Korean President Moon Jae-in during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new addition to the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Friday.
The event marked the start of construction for the memorial's Wall of Remembrance, an oval granite tablet inscribed with the names of the 36,574 U.S. armed forces members who lost their lives in the Korean War. The $20 million addition is being financed through private donations raised in the United States and South Korea.
Among others scheduled to take part in the ceremony were U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and his wife, Yumi.
Butcher, a Korean War veteran and author, is a professor emeritus with the University of Minnesota's Psychology Department and the former director of its clinical psychology program.
Born in the Webster County community of Bergoo, Butcher moved with his family to Winifrede, in Kanawha County, early in his childhood. In 1942, when Butcher was 8, his father died in a coal mining accident, and he and his four brothers and sisters moved to Charleston with their mother, who found work in a glass factory. In 1944, his mother died, and Butcher and his siblings, led by an older sister, attended school, worked and continued to live together as a family. Butcher's work during that time included being a Charleston Gazette carrier.
Butcher enlisted in the U.S. Army the day after graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School, and served with an airborne unit in the United States before seeking a transfer to an infantry unit in Korea. There, he fought with the 7th Army's 17th Infantry Regiment during the Battle of Jane Russell Hill in October 1952 and the Battle of Pork Chop Hill in April 1953, and ended the war as a first sergeant.
After the war, he enrolled in Guilford College, in Greensboro, North Carolina, on the GI Bill, earning a bachelor's degree in psychology and then a master's degree in experimental psychology and a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began a 38-year teaching career at the University of Minnesota in 1964.
Butcher is the author of "Korea: Traces of a Forgotten War," published in 2013, and serves on the Korean War Memorial Foundation's board of directors.