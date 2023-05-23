Margaret Taylor puts the last screw in place for a plaque naming a YWCA building in her honor Tuesday after 37 years as director of the YWCA’s Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families, in Charleston.
Margaret Taylor (center) walks past co-workers at a ceremony for a YWCA building named in her honor. Taylor spent 37 years as director of the YWCA’s Charleston Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families.
Margaret Taylor puts the last screw in place for a plaque naming a YWCA building in her honor Tuesday after 37 years as director of the YWCA’s Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families, in Charleston.
Margaret Taylor (center) walks past co-workers at a ceremony for a YWCA building named in her honor. Taylor spent 37 years as director of the YWCA’s Charleston Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families.
The self-described “daughter of a sharecropper,” Margaret Taylor said she never imagined there would someday be a building named after her.
But Tuesday morning, before a cheering crowd of family members, friends and supporters, she carefully drilled the final screw into a new plaque outside a wooden building behind Piedmont Elementary School.
It reads, “YWCA Sojourner’s Margaret Taylor Job & Education Readiness Center,” in recognition of the now-retired longtime director of the Sojourner’s Shelter who envisioned a place where shelter residents and homeless people in the area could find the equipment and support they need to land meaningful employment.
“She developed and implemented assistance with resumes, mock interviews, tips and tricks for landing or nailing that interview, provided a callback number where messages could be left and provided transportation to and from work until they got that first paycheck,” said Jennifer Fleshman, who took over as the Sojourner’s Shelter program director when Taylor retired last year.
Taylor said her father believed that everything she needed to know she could learn on the farm where she grew up — but she had bigger dreams.
“I believe that education is key, and I believe that it is just as important as the three essentials of food, clothing and shelter,” she said.
Working with hundreds of struggling people each year, Taylor could see that many needed help enrolling in higher education, applying for financial aid or learning new skills to land a certain job.
The center has three fully stocked computer labs, a tutor and guest speakers each week.
“This center is all about individuals becoming financially and stably housed,” she said.
“This is done through this center. And the joy of the program is seeing individuals come in one way and leave out with a positive attitude when they have reached their goals, whether it’s a getting a job or whether it’s housing or whether it’s getting to the point that they are now in recovery.”
After 37 years with the YWCA Charleston — 28 of them as the director of its Sojourner’s Shelter — Taylor has worked with and helped thousands of people in some of their most challenging moments.
“She is just an amazing person who has added so much to our community,” said Jennifer Goddard, YWCA Charleston’s CEO. “She’s always been the person who has made sure that others came before her own needs.”
Now, Taylor said, she looks forward to seeing evidence of the program’s success throughout the community.
“You can go anywhere here in Charleston and you can see one of our residents working, so that’s what it’s all about,” she said.
The YWCA Sojourner’s Margaret Taylor Job & Education Readiness Center is located at 205 Bradford St. (behind Piedmont Elementary School) in Charleston, and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 304-340-3516 for more information.
CLICK HERE to follow the Charleston Gazette-Mail and receive