Former Chesapeake mayor Jack Lavender died Sunday night, interim Mayor Paul Bradshaw said Monday. He was 83.
Lavender was elected mayor in 2019. He took a one-year leave of absence for medical reasons in March 2021 and returned in March 2022. Lavender resigned from the post on March 10 “to take on his battle with cancer,” Bradshaw said. Lavender had recently had surgery.
Lavender also served 40 years on the Kanawha County Planning Commission, including many years as president, the Kanawha County Commission said in a news release.
Lavender was an investigator for the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Commission before his retirement, the commission said.
The commission described Lavender as a “lifelong, staunch supporter of the Upper Kanawha Valley.”
“Jack was a lifelong friend and supporter,” Commission President Kent Carper said in the news release. “Debbie and I express our sadness and condolences to his family. Jack truly was a champion of the Upper Kanawha Valley. He respected his neighbors and was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need. Throughout his years of public service, he helped reshape Kanawha County for the better.”
“Mayor Lavender was a champion for the Upper Kanawha Valley,” Commissioner Ben Salango said. “He worked hard to ensure the Kanawha County Commission recognized the needs of the Upper Kanawha Valley and the Town of Chesapeake. I enjoyed working with him. He will be greatly missed.”
“I served on the Planning Commission with Jack and saw his dedication to Kanawha County through his work with the Demolition Program,” Commissioner Lance Wheeler said. “He worked to ensure that our ordinances were followed and the citizens were treated fairly. We will certainly miss him.”
Bradshaw, who was town recorder before being appointed interim mayor, described Lavender as a “no-nonsense” type of person who, along with town council, led the town out of debt.
“He was a straight shooter,” Bradshaw said. “He was going tell you like it is, and if it hurt your feelings, it hurts your feelings. He felt that the truth was worth whatever it took to get out there.
“He set a path that he was going to follow that path,” he said. “His intention was to set Chesapeake on the straight and narrow, get us fiscally solvent. And by George, that’s exactly what he did.”
Bradshaw will fill the remainder of Lavender’s term, which ends June 30. Town elections are slated for June 13, he said.
Funeral services for Lavender were not available Monday.