Former Chesapeake mayor Jack Lavender died Sunday night, interim Mayor Paul Bradshaw said Monday. He was 83.

Lavender was elected mayor in 2019. He took a one-year leave of absence for medical reasons in March 2021 and returned in March 2022. Lavender resigned from the post on March 10 “to take on his battle with cancer,” Bradshaw said. Lavender had recently had surgery.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

