Saying she wished she could impose a more severe punishment, a Kanawha County judge on Tuesday sentenced a former Holz Elementary School teacher to 10 years in jail for battering three special education students in her classroom.
Nancy Boggs, 67, will serve one year at the South Central Regional Jail for each of the 10 misdemeanor counts of battery to which she previously pleaded guilty -- the maximum allowable sentence.
“You turned your classroom into a place of what can only be described as torture,” Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers told Boggs. “The mental, verbal and emotional abuse during these physical attacks, this court finds to be conduct aggravating in nature and outweighing any mitigating factor presented to this court.
“This court finds these offenses are brutal and malicious in nature against multiple children with exceptional needs who are among the most vulnerable in our society, and to whom the defendant was entrusted with their care and education in a public school by their families.”
In November 2021, Boggs was indicted on 23 counts of misdemeanor battery and one count of verbal abuse of a non-communicative child. The charges stemmed from multiple incidents that occurred at the school in September 2021.
Prosecutors in June agreed to drop the remaining charges, citing Boggs’ age and other factors. She is presently on home confinement.
The counts Boggs pleaded guilty to all involve three children, ages 8, 9 and 10.
This story will be updated.
