Boggs

Nancy Boggs is handcuffed Tuesday after being sentenced to 10 years in jail.

 LORI KERSEY | Gazette-Mail

Saying she wished she could impose a more severe punishment, a Kanawha County judge on Tuesday sentenced a former Holz Elementary School teacher to 10 years in jail for battering three special education students in her classroom.

Nancy Boggs, 67, will serve one year at the South Central Regional Jail for each of the 10 misdemeanor counts of battery to which she previously pleaded guilty -- the maximum allowable sentence.

