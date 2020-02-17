Former New China building on East End to be torn down

A few streets near the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston’s East End will be closed for several days, while a structurally unsafe building is torn down.
Bricks from the facade of the former New China restaurant, at the corner of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street, fell onto the sidewalk Sunday night, city officials said in a news release.
As of Monday evening, Washington Street East was closed between Maxwell Street and Sidney Avenue, and Elizabeth Street was closed between Lee Street and Jackson Street.
Crews at the site said the building, owned by Phillip Chin, will be torn down. The restaurant closed in the late 1990s. Officials with the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority have tried to work with Chin over the years to find a renter for the building, and also threatened to seize the building via eminent domain.