Mallory Airport sold
Mallory Airport, in South Charleston, was sold at auction Thursday. The winning bidder, former delegate Mike Folk, said he plans to keep the land a small airstrip.

An airline pilot and former state legislator bought the Mallory Airport property, in South Charleston, at auction Thursday for $616,000.

Mike Folk, who represented Berkeley County in the House of Delegates from 2012 to 2018 and ran in the 2020 Republican gubernatorial primary, makes his living flying for a major airline. He also helps run a crop-dusting business, Tri-State Aero, with his father.

