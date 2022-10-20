An airline pilot and former state legislator bought the Mallory Airport property, in South Charleston, at auction Thursday for $616,000.
Mike Folk, who represented Berkeley County in the House of Delegates from 2012 to 2018 and ran in the 2020 Republican gubernatorial primary, makes his living flying for a major airline. He also helps run a crop-dusting business, Tri-State Aero, with his father.
Folk said he intends to keep the land a small airport. It currently houses about 45 small planes, in simple metal hangars.
“[Benny] Mallory was a legend in the valley,” Folk, 53, said. “It has been officially on the FAA map since 1973. It’s a landmark, to say the least. There are a lot of pilots and aviation people who were probably concerned with what might happen to the airport. We’d like to continue the legacy that Mr. Mallory started.”
Tri-State Aero, Folk said, will actually own the airport, which sits perched on a mountain near Spring Hill. He takes over a story started in the 1950s, when local aviation legend Benny Mallory carved the airstrip out of a mountaintop belonging to his family.
Taylor Ramsey works for Joe Pyle Auctions, who handled the proceedings. She is also Mallory’s great-granddaughter. She said Folk bid online, along with four or five others. About four people showed up to bid in person.
“There were a lot of happy family members up there today,” Ramsey said. “Everyone [including pilots] up there is very close. They’ve all flown together and known each other for many years. No one has to wonder about what they are going to do with their plane now.”
All the pilots have flown up there for 30-plus years, Ramsey said. “There’s a lot of history and a lot of good company.”
Before the auction, a good deal of talk centered on existing Mallory pilots banding together to buy the 2,000-foot airstrip. That purchase never occurred, and the family brought in Pyle, a well-known auctioneer.
Ramsey said she sat between her grandfather, Rick Mallory, and her great uncle Thursday during the auction. “It’s such a relief off them, stress-wise,” she said.