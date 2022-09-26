Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

When Dr. David Patton assumed control in March of the former Fountain Hobby building in Charleston, he held honorable intentions and an optimistic outlook.

“I guess, honestly, it boiled down to wanting to do something good for the West Side,” Patton said at the time.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hd

mediallc.com.

Tags

Recommended for you