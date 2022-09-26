When Dr. David Patton assumed control in March of the former Fountain Hobby building in Charleston, he held honorable intentions and an optimistic outlook.
“I guess, honestly, it boiled down to wanting to do something good for the West Side,” Patton said at the time.
As the bluster of spring turned to the swelter of summer and, now, the cool melancholy of fall, the building has proved to be a demanding mistress. Supply chain issues meant the roof trusses arrived just a few days ago. Workers should begin installing them Tuesday, Patton’s business manager, Nathan Kelly, said Monday.
Patton had agreed to speak to the Gazette-Mail on Monday until one of those pesky babies demanded to arrive.
Some of Patton’s time has been spent trying to secure the building. It has been broken into several times, and a generator was stolen. Fountain Hobby closed in late 2016.
But progress moves on, slowly. The first step is to get the new roof in place, Kelly said. Water has been pouring in for years. Past that, the bowing floor must be replaced. The building’s previous owners had asked Patton to try to attract retail to the first floor. Upstairs could be either offices or apartments.
A goal is to present a tenant with fresh, open space, about 4,000 square feet on each floor.
The physician gained a convenient location and an expansive office in October 2019, when he took over the long-vacant Kelley’s Men’s Shop at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Washington Street West. Patton also keeps an office in Beckley.
Kelly said much of the aim is to spruce up what is an eyesore in Charleston’s Elk City District, a small, informal area encompassing two blocks of Washington Street West, one block of Tennessee Avenue and part of Bigley Avenue.
“When you look at the building, we wanted it to encompass the growth growing this way,” Kelly said. “You’ve got what’s going on with the mall [a planned sports center] and the Kelley’s building [Patton’s office]. Dr. Patton wanted to create walkable space.”
Fountain Hobby is located at the corner of Washington Street West and Bigley Avenue, one block west of Patton’s office.
Kelly said that, by the time Patton’s contractors got into Fountain Hobby, time and squatters had made it impossible to appreciate historic gems. Some pieces of signage are neat, he said, such as a poster touting the 2004 animated movie, “The Polar Express,” mounted above what used to be the store’s model car and rocket section.
The shop used to print tons of photos in the film days, including a good deal of work for the Charleston police and fire departments. A crew came across encased, baseball-style cards with the names of past fire department members on them. Moisture had stuck them together.
A Gazette-Mail reporter and photographer were prohibited Monday from venturing to the second floor, because Kelly doesn’t trust the stairs.
It’s still a worthwhile project, Kelly said, if for no other reason than to preserve a community asset. Generations of parents bought all manner of art supplies and such for their children. The car-and-rocket department was one of only a few around.
One use of the upper floor might be temporary housing for traveling nurses at nearby Charleston Area Medical Center Women & Children’s Hospital, Kelly said.
No matter what business takes up residence, Kelly said, he loves taking a walk back in time. He has warm memories of his father buying him an occasional remote-controlled car at Fountain Hobby. Later, they’d have a hot dog at Chris’, whose spot has since been resurrected as Gonzoburger.
“No matter what comes out of this,” Kelly said, “I’m getting to relive a good chunk of my childhood memories.”