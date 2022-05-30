Obstetrician-gynecologist David Patton has purchased the Fountain Hobby building in Charleston and plans to restore it, according to the owner of the structure and a property broker.
Cathy Callihan, whose grandfather started what would become Fountain Hobby at a different location in 1947, declined to disclose how much Patton paid for the edifice.
Patton’s office is located on the same property as the former Kelley’s Men’s Shop at a busy corner of Pennsylvania Avenue on Washington Street West. Kelley's closed in 2016.
Fountain Hobby sits at the corner of Bigley Avenue and Washington Street West.
“It was just time,” Callihan said. “The building needed major attention. It was time for it to be reinvented.”
Callihan and property broker Brooks McCabe both said Patton did not intend to tear down the building. Patton could not be reached for comment.
“The building is going to be preserved,” McCabe said.
In a series of YouTube videos, Patton says he is excited about development in the West Side's Elk City area, a small business district that greets visitors coming over the Elk River at the Washington Street bridge.
“Elk City is really coming alive,” says Patton in one video. “It’s great to be a part of that.”
Former Charleston Mayor Danny Jones arranged a few years ago for a new sign to be erected at the landmark building, but the rest of the structure has deteriorated in the past five years since the store's closure. It seemed a sad end to a building that held such warm memories. The wrecking ball loomed, or so it seemed.
Way back when retail bustled in town, Fountain Hobby drew scores of schoolchildren looking for project materials; hundreds of patriotic people buying American flags in the wake of 9/11; radio-controlled car and plane enthusiasts, not to mention model rocket fans; hordes of photographers looking to have pictures developed, including the city's fire and police departments; and throngs of Halloween revelers looking for costumes, before one could buy them all year long. That’s just scratching the surface.
But times change. Digital photos negated the need for darkrooms. Kids use computers to do projects now. And on and on.
“It’s a prime location,” Callihan said. “It used to be the second busiest corner in Charleston. It’s very conveniently located, as is the whole district. You don’t have to deal with parking garages.”
The store was good to the Morse family -- Callihan's maiden name -- as it was to its customers.
“That was our living, the family business,” she said. “It’s sad, but we’re all so happy it’s going to take a new life and somebody’s going to pay attention to it.”
The store originally opened in 1947 in North Charleston but was not solely dedicated to hobbies. That bent took shape a few years later, with a hobby store near The Grill restaurant. In 1960, Fountain Hobby began its 57-year run at the corner of Pennsylvania and Washington.
Callihan laughed in acknowledging that the store's bottom line got boosted by all the free labor from the family, who lived at Lake Chaweva, near Cross Lanes.
Callihan said she had been talking to Patton for about a year about the transaction. It was important that the building remain.
Callihan’s sister Cindy Fioravanta worked at the store from the age of 17 to 55. Customers may remember her presiding over the model rockets and radio-controlled cars, near the back of the store.
“Every person that came in here meant just as much to us as the next person,” Fioravanta said. “A big thing is the memories people had of us too, me as a daughter and having a family business.
“We made such a difference in people’s lives. It was significant for me to be a part of. We thought working with your family was a great thing. We were able to express things to each other in a lot of ways.”
Fioravanta learned to spot talents. The model railroad enthusiast especially particular about detail relished the artistic fulfillment it gave him, she surmised. Some were very mechanical.
“I saw these things in men, the ability to use these qualities that they probably took to their jobs,” she said.
The work wasn’t easy. “You work day and night, that’s what we all did. It was very hard labor. But I miss it 100%," she said.
“I miss the conversations. Anything in the world you could ever think to talk about.”
The building’s sale comes at an opportune time, Callihan said. Elk City developer Tighe Bullock has hinted at big news to come concerning his long-in-the-works Staats Building, just across the street.
“It’s just what Elk City needs,” Callihan said. “It’s perfect timing with Tighe announcing he’s moving forward.”