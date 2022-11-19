A Charleston Thanksgiving tradition will be in-person again this year for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Frank Veltri Annual Thanksgiving Dinner is set for 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at St. George Orthodox Church, 190 Court St., Charleston.
The dinner was started in 1966 by Charleston landlord Frank Veltri as a way of providing the city's neediest residents with a quality holiday meal. When Veltri died in 2001, he left an endowment with the Kanawha Valley Collective so that the dinner would continue.
For the past two years, volunteers delivered what they call “Thanksgiving in a bag” -- all the ingredients to prepare a holiday meal -- to residents in need. To honor Veltri’s wishes that each year the endowment provide a hot meal and delivered meals, money was also provided to Charleston soup kitchen Manna Meal to cover its Thanksgiving dinner.
Coordinator Angie Douglas said volunteers are pleased to be back to providing the meal in-person. While the in-person dinner is more work, it’s also more rewarding, she said.
“Everyone has been bummed that we couldn't do it, but we understood why,” Douglas said.
Volunteers also will deliver hot Thanksgiving meals to senior high-rise buildings and other apartment buildings, she said. All delivered meals are already reserved through postcards distributed to the buildings.
All are welcome to attend the dinner. It will take nearly 300 volunteers to prepare, deliver and serve meals, Douglas said. As of Friday, all volunteer slots were filled, she said.
Traci Strickland, executive director of the Kanawha Valley Collective, said 250 to 300 people are expected to attend the dinner and another 1,900 to 2,200 will receive a delivered meal.
Deliveries will start at about 10 a.m. Thursday, Strickland said. For her, delivering Thanksgiving meals is “the best thing ever.” She’s done it for years, she said.
“Knocking on somebody's door and delivering them a hot Thanksgiving dinner, where they weren't going to have a hot Thanksgiving dinner is just kind of like in ['How the Grinch Stole Christmas']," Strickland said. "Your heart grows three sizes, and you can't be grouchy about anything anymore.”
Strickland said the Veltri Dinner is an “institution” in Charleston. Veltri’s children are still involved with the event, despite living out of state.
"I don't know that we often just take a minute and step back and be like, Frankie Veltri passed away 21 years ago, and had the forethought of wanting this dinner to outlast him and to be his legacy,” Strickland said. “And [he] left this endowment and ensured it happens every year. I mean, that's amazing to me.”
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.