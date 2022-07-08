An open mic night Thursday evening marked the first in a series of free programming planned at Charleston’s newest park. Events are planned for Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays weekly through the end of September at City Center at Slack Plaza.
The programming has been arranged by Charleston Creativity Connections, an initiative of the Charleston Creative Placemaking Council convened by the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation. A city spokesperson said Charleston Creativity Connections coordinates with the city for use of the park.
The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, as fiscal sponsor and convener of Charleston Creativity Connections, has applied to the city for American Rescue Plan funding in part to fund programming at the park. Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and the city’s American Rescue Plan Advisory Committee have recommended approval of the application, but the Charleston City Council has not yet voted on it.
Bryan Cooper, Charleston Creativity Connections’ “connector,” said a diverse committee made up of people with artistic backgrounds, downtown business owners, City Council members and others had meetings to discuss what events to host at the park.
“We really focused on trying to make it cross-generational, ethnically diverse,” Cooper said. “We really wanted to see, not the typical crowds that we typically see for the events. We were trying to think of, if there’s one event that might attract this crowd, what’s another event that might attract a completely different crowd?
“We weren’t looking for large crowds, either. We were looking for small pockets of audiences that might be interested in something very specific, like line dancing, for example.”
Sunday mornings will feature a “Brunch and Jam” concert. All the programs are free, but vendors will be at some events, Cooper said.
“Right now, we’re just starting with vendors on Sundays,” Cooper said. “We’ll have both food vendors, and we’ll also have a bar doing mimosas and beers on Sundays. All the events are still all-ages. And we looked at possibly adding vendors to the other nights, as demanded.”
During “Praise in the Park” events, plans are to allow the participating church to have a hot dog or barbecue sale as a fundraiser, he said. Vendors and possibly a bar may be added to the open mic night as well, he said.
The last event planned is Sept. 29, but that could change.
“As the year goes on, we will reevaluate and see if we want to go past that,” Cooper said. “But right now, we have all of those dates booked from now until Sept. 29.”
All events are dependent on the weather.
“Rain — if it downpours, will cancel it out,” he said. “We’ll do everything we can to start it, but there is no cover that protects the band from rain on that stage. So, if it really does come down to an actual rain, we’ll have to scrap the event.”
Cooper said he hopes the events will be a way to encourage people to come and hang out as a community in the new park and explore the city’s downtown.
“It’s such a great spot there, with Fife [Street Brewing] across the street now, and Brawley [walkway] looks so great,” Cooper said. “It’s a great little hangout place to hang out there and then wander over to Capitol Street and other downtown businesses.
“Hopefully, by having this kind of programming in the park, it’ll encourage people to come down and really make that park the heart of the city and give people the opportunity to explore downtown businesses, too.”
For more information, or to see a schedule of events, find City Center Live on Facebook or visit www.getcreativewv.com/citycenter live.