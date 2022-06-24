Charleston Sternwheel Regatta attendees may park for free at two lots in the city and catch free bus rides to and from the event.
The city of Charleston and the Regatta Commission announced Friday that the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority will provide shuttle service from the Patrick Street Big Lots parking lot to City Center Station and back, and from Laidley Field to City Center Station and back, during the five-day event. The shuttles also will stop at several streets along both routes.
Parking in both lots will be free.
The shuttles will run about every half-hour during Regatta, which takes place June 30-July 4, KRT director Sean Hill said.
Shuttle service will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and from noon to 11 p.m. on Monday.
“So it doesn't matter when you come down, you're going to be able to get on a bus to get downtown to the events,” Hill said.
Street closures during the event include Kanawha Boulevard, from Ohio Avenue to Hale Street, the unit block and 100 block of Court Street, and Lee Way. The 200 block of Hale Street will also be closed on Friday and Saturday evening. Additional closures will take place during parades and fireworks displays.
The street closures are another reason the city is encouraging people to take advantage of the shuttles, Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said.
“The big thing is this, from a parent's perspective, if I've got my kids and I want to take them to Magic Island, the best thing that I can do besides walking with a big old stroller -- which, by the way, you can bring a stroller on [the bus] -- is to be able to be dropped off and picked back up," Goodwin said.
“It's not just going to be about the amount of people. There are going to be a lot of streets that are blocked off. And there are going to be a lot of cross streets that are going to be blocked off. And that is going to be because of safety, obviously for everything that's happening.”
During the event, parking also will be available at private and public lots and garages, with the exception of the Shanklin Parking Garage, at 503 Virginia St. E., next to City Hall.
Handicapped parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Goodwin said people can call the city, at 304-348-8000, for more information about handicapped parking.
Parking meter and other violations will be enforced from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, excluding holidays.
Hill said all regular KRT routes will remain in service during Regatta.
“Not only can you catch the shuttles that are set up at Big Lots and Laidley Field, you can also still get down to the City Center from anywhere in Kanawha County," Hill said. "We touch every corner of the county.”