Charleston residents and others have a few more ways to support those affected by the Regal apartment building fire in the next few days.
On Friday, the Charleston Police Department, along with the department’s Citizen's Police Academy and the local branch of the FBI Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association, will host a barbecue fundraiser on the parking lot of the Beni Kedem Temple, 100 Quarrier St. in Charleston.
Each barbecue meal is $8 and includes pulled pork barbecue in a bowl, a bun, a side of coleslaw, chips and water. The fundraiser is drive-thru only with no pre-orders or deliveries, Lt. David Payne, of the Charleston Police Department, said.
The fundraiser will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m. or the food runs out, Payne said. He said organizers are preparing 2,000 sandwiches for the benefit.
Payne said organizers want to complement what the city of Charleston and the United Way have already done to help affected residents.
The United Way of Central West Virginia is collecting monetary donations for those affected. People can donate in-person or online by noting the fire in the donation notes of the organization's website. Mountain Mission is collecting household items and other goods for displaced residents.
As of Wednesday, individuals and companies have donated more than $45,000 to the United Way’s fund, Margaret O’Neal, the organization’s president, said.
O’Neal said Mountain Mission has gotten many clothing donations for affected residents and does not currently need more.
In addition to Friday’s barbecue fundraiser, several community organizations are partnering to host a potluck dinner and raffle to benefit those affected next week. The benefit will be 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 520 Kanawha Boulevard West.
The event is sponsored by SOAR, the West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Project Mayday, the Women's Health Center of West Virginia, and the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal. Admission is $5.
SOAR co-founder Sarah Stone said organizers are asking for donations of baked goods, artwork and other items to be raffled off. People interested in donating items for the raffle may contact Stacy Kay at 304-989-4216.
Project Mayday is also selling a T-shirt to benefit the former Regal apartment residents. The shirt was designed by an area teenager and features art of the building and Evee, a cat that belongs to Regal apartment fire survivor Joshua Williams, Stone said.
Williams, a refuse truck driver for the city, was at work when the fire broke out. When he got word his apartment building was on fire, he went inside and rescued the cat. The T-shirt can be purchased online at www.bonfire.com/regal-apt-fire-relief.
Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.