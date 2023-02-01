Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charleston residents and others have a few more ways to support those affected by the Regal apartment building fire in the next few days.

On Friday, the Charleston Police Department, along with the department’s Citizen's Police Academy and the local branch of the FBI Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association, will host a barbecue fundraiser on the parking lot of the Beni Kedem Temple, 100 Quarrier St. in Charleston.

Lori Kersey covers the city and county. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or lori.kersey@hdmediallc.com. Follow @LoriKerseyWV on Twitter.

