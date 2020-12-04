The city of Charleston on Friday announced funeral services for the police officer who died after being shot by a resident this week.
Services for Patrolman Cassie Johnson, 28, will be held Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, with a service starting at noon, according to a news release from the city.
The services will not be open to the public, according to the city, but the event will be broadcast on WSAZ, WCHS and WOWK TV stations. Law enforcement officers, current and retired, are welcome to attend.
For those attending, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings will be required.
The funeral procession for Johnson following the service will start at the Coliseum & Convention Center, then head west on Quarrier Street to Pennsylvania Avenue North to enter the interstate at the on-ramp near CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital.
The procession will then go north on Interstate 77 to the Tupper’s Creek exit — Exit 111 — then east onto Call Road to Route 21 North. The procession will end at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Any emergency-services agencies that would like to participate in the funeral procession are asked to enter at the intersection of Truslow and Quarrier streets, according to the city.
“Street closures will include: Quarrier Street at Truslow Street, Clendenin Street at Virginia Street East (northbound), Clendenin Street between Quarrier Street and Lee Street and the two far right lanes of Lee Street between the bridge and Clendenin Street,” according to the news release.
Johnson, who joined the department in January 2019, died Thursday afternoon after being shot in the face during a confrontation Tuesday with Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, police said.
Police allege that Phillips shot Johnson on Garrison Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday. She had been called to the scene for a parking complaint — that Phillips’ vehicle was parked in a driveway that wasn’t his.
Phillips is in custody and being treated at a Charleston hospital after being wounded Tuesday by Johnson, police said.
Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Brian Humphreys said Friday evening that there had been no significant developments in the investigation since Thursday.
Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said Wednesday that details on the investigation will remain limited as the sheriff’s office works to finish processing witness statements and evidence collection. Investigators will then turn information over to the Charleston Police Department and the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine what charges Phillips will face.
Dispatchers for Metro 911 asked for a moment of radio silence at 1:46 p.m. on Friday to honor Johnson, who was assigned the unit number 146 in the Charleston Police Department.
Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt on Thursday ordered the department to retire Johnson’s unit number on the roster.
“The Charleston Police Department roster will forever reflect ‘In Memory — Cassie Johnson’ beside the now retired unit number,” Hunt said. “You may see a pin showing the numbers 146 affixed to uniforms of your Charleston police officers, or other memorabilia with 146 on it. This is our way of honoring the heroic acts of our fallen sister, Patrolman Cassie Johnson, as she gave her life while serving her home city.”