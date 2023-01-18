Two Charleston City Council members said Wednesday they've been told by the owner of the Charleston Department Store and city officials that the building will be razed to make way for low-income housing.
The council officials, Pat Jones of Ward 1 and Jeanine Faegre of Ward 5, raised concern over that prospect during a council meeting Tuesday night.
"They're [Charleston Department Store] selling out and they're wanting to put apartments in there again, so now we're going to have apartments on lower West Washington [Street], middle West Washington [Street] and then you're going to have one building. A guy can get that whole lot for apartments," Jones said.
Building owner Barry Ogrin told the Gazette-Mail in a Jan. 5 email that the store would close in the spring. City records still list him as the owner of the property at 1661 W. Washington St. He did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
In his earlier email, Ogrin said, "I have not finalized the sale of the building and cannot discuss it with you at this time."
Jones and Faegre said Wednesday they'd been told an out-of-state firm would add low-income housing at the site.
"The council members that represent the West Side, the West Side Caucus, were the last to know," Faegre said during Tuesday's meeting. "There were those within the city government that did know it was going to be sold, that it was going to be torn down and low-income housing erected there on that site, pretty much that whole corner."
City planning officials did not return calls seeking comment Wednesday.
The Woda Cooper Group of Columbus, Ohio, will operate Stockton Greene, an under-construction, 43-unit development for seniors on 7th Avenue. Stockton Greene is situated behind and just to the east of the Charleston Department Store. Woda Cooper also is scheduled to renovate the Charmco Building, a Civil War-era structure across town. It paid $600,000 for that property.
Public or subsidized housing surrounds the Charleston Department Store site. Across Patrick Street is Littlepage Terrace and to the northeast is Orchard Manor. Both are operated by the Charleston Housing Authority.
During Tuesday's council meeting, James Reese, of the West Side, spoke in opposition to additional low-income housing in the neighborhood.
"We don't need more projects on the West Side. We need more families in our communities. We need permanent families," Reese said. "If we continue on now like the apartments that have already been built, it's going to be basically just be a rotating door, and it's not helping our community. We want families to be in homes that can help change the structure. We don't want to be dumped on. It seems we get dumped on more than others.
"I have a dream to believe that the city of Charleston and the people that sit in the seats that you have, that when you go home at night, that you have a conscience to say, 'If I don't want it my neighborhood, then we don't want it on the West Side.'"
Littlepage resident Keisha Smith said Wednesday she would welcome a new development.
"I think it would be great, really good," she said. "It means more help for more people."
During Tuesday's meeting, Councilman Larry Moore, who represents Ward 4, described how low-income housing can play a role in perpetuating stereotypes among neighbors and law enforcement. The Charleston Department Store property is located in Ward 4.
"It does affect our neighborhood," Moore said. "The reputation you have over there, it's not good, and it gets spread amongst the people who protect us."
Moore recalled being followed and pulled over in his own ward while traveling home at night one winter. Moore said he met a police officer going the opposite direction at a traffic light, who proceeded to flash his lights and follow him.
"I was another Black guy in a nice truck," Moore said. "On the West Side, that's part of life."