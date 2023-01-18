Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Two Charleston City Council members said Wednesday they've been told by the owner of the Charleston Department Store and city officials that the building will be razed to make way for low-income housing.

The council officials, Pat Jones of Ward 1 and Jeanine Faegre of Ward 5, raised concern over that prospect during a council meeting Tuesday night. 

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

