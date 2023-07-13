Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango says measures exist to fight bondholders threatening to stall the proposed Capital Sports Center.
“There are a lot of options to counties and municipalities whenever property needs to be used for another purpose and that’s what we’re exploring, regardless of ownership or debt structure,” he said earlier this week.
Those options include eminent domain, forcing a foreclosure on one of the Town Center mall parking garages or condemnation, Salango said.
Salango says bondholders are demanding an unreasonable lease payment for the city to construct the sports facility. Bondholders purchased bonds to help build the garages. They have realized more debt than profit. The bonds were issued through the Charleston Building Commission, which does not actually own the bonds. UMB Bank, N.A., is the bond trustee, according to court documents.
The Capital Sports Center project would involve demolishing three decks of the Lee Street garage and repurposing that structure and another ancillary Town Center mall property.
“Another option, depending on how the matter winds through the courts, is a completely different location,” Salango said. “My opinion is that bondholders have overplayed their hand and have tried to use leverage to enhance the incredibly limited value of the property they have.”
Salango said any action would have to pass through the county commission and the Charleston City Council. The Sports Center board would provide advice, as would its lawyers.
On Wednesday, the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority failed to attract a quorum for a meeting, erasing an executive session to discuss matters related to the complex. Executive director Ron Butlin did not return a phone call seeking comment.
The executive session was to include discussion of the ”Charleston Town Center mall and parking garage” and “property lease(s) or sale(s).” Those two topics have commanded attention in recent weeks, at least for those interested in what will come of the much-heralded $80-million sports complex announced nearly a year ago.
Plans call for an aquatic center on the former Macy’s property and a multi-use sports complex. The Capital Sports Center would use space freed up by tearing down the top three decks of the Lee Street parking garage. That space would then include a fitness center, volleyball courts, pickleball courts and other features.
Under the 1982 Triangle Urban Renewal Project and Government Square Urban Renewal Project, the mall owner, or developer, owned the buildings and was responsible for upkeep. A month later, according to documents, the then-mall owner assigned all its “right, title and interest in the ground lease to CBC [the Charleston Building Commission]."
In a Sept. 30, 2021, email to Steve Duffield -- the Kanawha County Assessor’s Office Commercial Supervisor -- CURA-hired lawyer John Bsharah informed Duffield that the parking garages were now tax-exempt. CURA had previously paid property taxes on the garages.
“To sum it up, CURA owns the parking parcel and leases the ground to CBC,” Bsharah wrote. “CBC owns and operates the parking garages. No other party, whether for profit or otherwise, has an interest or is involved.”
On Wednesday, Duffield said, “I thought that by now they would have been in court trying to resolve it. It’s like a bank. Technically you own your house, you have that deed to it, but it in essence if you owe the bank you really don’t own it.
“Until literally somebody decides to move the ball down the field regarding payment of the debt, they’re kind of sitting there idling.”
Bond owners are owed an estimated $12 million to $15 million for revenues they did not receive by investing in the garages.
The Hull Group, which purchased the mall out of bankruptcy for $7.5 million in May 2021, says it absolved itself of any parking issues by negotiating its way out of the matter before buying the property. It has a short agreement to that effect on file at the Kanawha County Courthouse.
Another prospective mall buyer, Michael Staenberg -- who developed nearly two-million-square feet of real estate along Corridor G in the 1990s, along with the Rashid family -- told the Gazette-Mail in 2021 that he would not have bid as high on the Town Center property at the time had he realized that parking upkeep would not be part of the deal.
CURA has maintained for years that it owned only the land under the structures, not the structures themselves. That would absolve it of deferred maintenance costs, another complication.
Local retired real estate broker Howard Swint has been an avid follower of the process. He said he supports the different location approach -- building an aquatic center on the former Macy’s property, which CURA owns, and building the rest of the center on the old CASCI site. The CASCI building is owned by the Charleston Area Alliance, an arm of the city.
CASCI decided it did not need as much space as its old building, on the corner of Clendenin and Virginia streets. It is now located in part of the former Elder-Beerman store in The Shops at Kanawha, formerly known as the Kanawha Mall.
“My point is that really the city, county and taxpayers are really not over a barrel,” Swint said. “They’re not obligated to build on top of a 40-year parking building. If a three-page agreement releases Hull from the responsibility of the parking garages. then who does that responsibility transfer to?”
