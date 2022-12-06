Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Smith trial
Rebecca Walker, girlfriend and co-defendant of Gavin Smith, testifies during his murder trial Tuesday morning. Walker, now 19, said that, during a video chat with Smith on Dec. 9, 2020, she “encouraged” him to “hurry up and do it” with things like “please” and “get it over with” regarding killing his family.

 LORI KERSEY | Gazette-Mail

The girlfriend and co-defendant of an Elkview teenager accused of killing four family members in late 2020 testified Tuesday that she video chatted with him at the time of the shootings.

Rebecca Walker, now 19, said that, during a video chat with Gavin Smith on Dec. 9, 2020, she “encouraged” Smith by saying he should “hurry up and do it,” and things like “please” and “get it over with,” she testified.

