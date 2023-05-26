For the first time since the June 2016 flood destroyed the irrigation system for Coonskin Park's former 18-hole course, local golfers got back in the swing of things on Friday with a grand opening inviting them to try something simultaneously old and new.
"It's kind of a history of golf right here in these nine holes," said Kanawha County Parks and Rec Commission President Allen Tackett. "All these holes were designed by famous architects and designers that built golf courses. You play this thing and you play the history of golf."
In April 2022, the Kanawha County Commission approved $1.4 million in funding for a par-three short course redesign concept at Coonskin Park using $983,000 in American Rescue Plan dollars distributed to the county in 2021. Work began on Aug. 15, 2022, and was completed over 45 work days.
But the finished product unveiled to the public Friday doesn't call to mind the woes of 2020 and beyond to those who helped build it, instead hearkening back 100 years prior.
"The golf course has some of the most iconic green complexes of the designers of the 20s and 30s, which is basically the golden area of golf," said Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hutchinson.
More specifically, the nine holes represent Greenbrier Director of Golf Course Maintenance and its Ashford Short Course designer Kelly Shumate's take on the work of such historic designers as Donald Ross, Seth Raynor, C.B. MacDonald, H.S. Colt and others.
"You play a hole here and you could be watching the British Open or a major United States Golf Championship and you can see the similarities in some of the green complexes," Hutchinson said.
Officials hope the course's quick style of play and $20 adult admission fee ($10 for children) will make it challenging, yet accessible, during tee times within the hours of 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
"You can work all day, come out here, play nine holes or eighteen holes of golf and be home in time for dinner with your wife, or in turn go to the kids' ball game," Tackett said. "And its probably going to be the most challenging nine holes of golf that you've ever played."
Commissioners who directed COVID-19 relief dollars toward the project on economic development grounds hope word of the course will travel.
"This is a different golf course than you're going to see in the entire region, the entire state," Commissioner Lance Wheeler said. "We're going to bring people in from out of state just to play this golf course. It's challenging, but its something all levels of experience can play."
Wheeler spoke on how the course ties into commissioners' vision.
"We've made it a priority to look at economic development to bring businesses, people and tourism to this county to flourish, but that's not to say we've forgotten about our locals," Wheeler said.
"We want to make sure that we spend taxpayer dollars on projects like this that they can enjoy themselves, just miles away from their home. When you have a project like this that's able to check off both those boxes, I think that means something."
Parks commission member David Pope has seen a few high-quality golf courses over his 25 years acting as Golf Committee Chairman, as a member of the USGA Regional Affairs Committee and as West Virginia Golf Association Championship Chairman.
He called the newly christened course "a field of dreams."
"We wanted to make it different. No one's ever done this to my knowledge. They've done replicas on an 18-hole course, but never a par three," Pope said. "These greens would give the pros fits. They would be a challenge to them."
"Before what we had was just pancake-style greens. There was no challenge to a veteran golfer. You can bring your kid out, that's fine," Pope continued.
"But with these complexes, you're going to get your better golfers. The pros are going to want to see it. Your better amateurs are going to want to see it. I visualize having tournaments down the road."
