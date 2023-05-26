Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Coonskin's new short course
Buy Now

Golfers try out the newly unveiled par-three short course at Coonskin Park on Friday.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

For the first time since the June 2016 flood destroyed the irrigation system for Coonskin Park's former 18-hole course, local golfers got back in the swing of things on Friday with a grand opening inviting them to try something simultaneously old and new.

"It's kind of a history of golf right here in these nine holes," said Kanawha County Parks and Rec Commission President Allen Tackett. "All these holes were designed by famous architects and designers that built golf courses. You play this thing and you play the history of golf."

Stories you might like

Josh Ewers is a reporter and can be reached at 304-348-1723 or email joshewers@hdmediallc.com

Recommended for you