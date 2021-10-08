Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin earlier this week announced changes to Charleston City Council’s eight legislative committees.
The membership of all committees changed in some way.
Goodwin said the moves were necessary because of recent vacancies on council. She also rearranged committee assignments within the first year and a half of her term, she said.
“We had a lot of new council members, and we believe it’s the best way to understand the complexities of the city and the city policies, since most of council’s heaving lifting is done in committees," Goodwin said. "With the loss of three members, it was time to do it again.”
Since June, three council seats have changed or become vacant. Former Ward 4 Councilwoman Tiffany Wesley-Plear resigned in June to take a job with the state and was replaced by Larry Moore. In August, Ward 18 Councilman William Laird resigned and was replaced by Bobby Brown.
Last month, at-large Councilman John Kennedy Bailey died in an accident. Goodwin has yet to nominate a replacement for Bailey, but said she’s talking with people and plans to appoint his replacement in “a few weeks.”
Council president Becky Ceperley said the new committee assignments could be a benefit to council.
"As I look at it, it can be a very positive thing," Ceperley said. "It gives people different experiences on different committees. If you’re on one committee all the time, it's all you see. But if you have the ability to switch from here to there, you develop a sort of expertise."
Each committee takes up legislation related to their topics and votes whether to recommend the full council pass the bill.
Ceperley said she's not worried about the possibility that Goodwin made the changes in response to any pending bills.
"No matter what committee [a bill] goes through, assuming it goes through committee, it has to go to the full floor [for a vote]," Ceperley said. "There are parliamentary ways to discharge it out of committee if someone feels strongly, assuming it didn’t get out. But I don’t know many that don’t get out of committee."
Under the new configuration, the committees are as follows:
- Finance/Parking: Joseph Jenkins (chair), Bobby Reishman (vice chair), Ben Adams, Becky Ceperley, Brent Burton, Mary Beth Hoover and Chad Robinson.
- Environmental and Recycling: Caitlin Cook (chair), Courtney Persinger (vice chair), Robert Sheets, Bruce King, Bobby Brown and Shannon Snodgrass.
- Facilities: Jennifer Pharr (chair), Naomi Bays (vice chair), Jeanine Faegre, Snodgrass, Sam Minardi, Brown and Pat Jones
- Ordinance and Rules: Robinson (chair), Reishman (vice chair), Keeley Steele, Adams, Ceperley and Adam Knauff
- Parks and Recreation: Larry Moore (chair), King (vice), Jones, Robinson, Deanna McKinney, Faegre, and Jenkins
- Planning/Streets and Traffic: Hoover (chair), Bays (vice), Ceperley, Brady Campbell, Pharr, Minardi.
- Public Safety: Steele (chair), Chuck Overstreet (vice), Adams, Cook, Moore, Jenkins and Campbell
- Urban Renewal and Economic Development: Burton (chair), Overstreet (vice), Bobby Haas, Knauff, Sheets, Persinger, and McKinney.