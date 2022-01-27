Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is recommending the city spend about $15 million of its American Rescue Plan funding on 34 community projects that she called “a beautiful blend" of three categories: economic recovery, healthy and safe communities, and investing in the city’s future.
Goodwin presented her recommendations Wednesday during a meeting of the city's American Rescue Act Advisory committee. Charleston received 52 applications from community organizations for funding through the federal American Rescue Plan. While many of the projects would physically be located in the city’s East End or West Side, they would provide services to other parts of the city, Goodwin said.
“We tried to make it a blend of things that would impact every single community, but most important, and especially during this pandemic... there's no question West Side and the East End suffered monumentally,” Goodwin said.
The projects Goodwin is recommending range from the largest, a $3.5 million proposal for a low-barrier transitional shelter, to the smallest, a $6,000 proposal from Impact Me Inc. for a project to reduce the number of incarcerated youths.
Goodwin also is recommending the city fund a $989,675 project by the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition that aims to improve food security in the city and, specifically, on the West Side.
Health care projects, such as funding for the expansion of West Virginia Health Right, a new health center by the Partnership for African American Churches, and loss of revenue for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, also are on the list.
The city will have $37 million in American Rescue Plan funds. Goodwin said she will present her plan to spend the rest of the money at a meeting Feb. 9. At that meeting, committee members also will be able to ask questions of those seeking funds for projects.
At a Feb. 16 meeting, the committee will meet to discuss Goodwin's recommendations and make recommendations for ARP funding to the full City Council.
The City Council's Finance Committee also will consider the recommendations before the full council votes on spending the funding at its March 7 meeting.
Councilman Joseph Jenkins, chairman of Finance Committee, said he hopes the mayor's full plan for the money will include more funding to address issues related to vacant properties.
“There's some ideas that I think are important that they’ll be looking at, in terms of funding the Land Reuse Agency more,” Jenkins said after the meeting. “I'd like to see, hopefully, more funding for the Vacant Structure Registry and to ensure enforcement of it, to get rid of abandoned properties and to address a lot of property that owners just aren't taking care of.”
Also Wednesday, the advisory committee passed a resolution recommending that the city adopt free transparency tools and public website access to financial information provided by the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office for American Rescue Plan funding.
In a presentation, state Auditor J.B. McCuskey said that, in response to federal COVID-19 money, his office developed a simple grant application and tracking tool for municipalities that create the required federal reporting tools as the money is spent.
“So, when you get to the end, the reports that the federal government is going to require so that they don't claw back all this money will be essentially self-generated based on the way that you're spending your money,” McCuskey told the committee. “The other side of it is to make sure that all of the money is spent in a way that constituents can see it, which is equally important.”
Goodwin’s recommended projects are:
- $20,000 to the Alzheimer’s Association of West Virginia to provide financial aid for free care and support services, a 24/7 helpline and support efforts.
- $1.5 million to West Virginia Health Right to expand its main clinic in the East End and build Phases 3 and 4 and a new roof on its West Side clinic.
- $639,431 to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for reimbursement of half of its revenue loss during the pandemic. The Kanawha County Commission has committed to paying the other half.
- $49,040 to the Kanawha County Public Library to buy laptops, 3D printers and Cricut cutting machines for public use.
- $880,500 to the Charleston Convention and Visitors Bureau to market Charleston as the gateway to West Virginia outdoor recreation, develop a new strategic sports sales plan, and recruit new businesses to the city.
- $150,000 to the Black Woman Business Owners of West Virginia to secure a business location, fund an expo, provide marketing media, employment and educational program development.
- $440,000 to the Partnership of African American Churches to establish a permanent community health center on Charleston's West Side.
- $3,556,624 to the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal for a transitional, low-barrier shelter and staff it for four years.
- $500,000 to the Religious Coalition for Community Renewal to renovate its Hubbard building to accommodate a service center and for staffing.
- $600,000 to Capitol Market for property acquisition, improvements to the outdoor market pavilion, improvements to address security and safety, and sewage and broadband upgrades.
- $970,456 to Manna Meal to purchase food trucks.
- $230,000 to Manna Meal for a resupply of its food pantry and to meet new increased demand because of the pandemic.
- $6,000 to Impact Me Inc. to reduce the number of incarcerated youth, promote employment and buy training materials and general supplies.
- $625,000 to the Pollen8 substance-abuse treatment program, contingent on starting a location in Charleston.
- $200,000 to the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra to support its 2022-23 season, for six symphonic and four pops concerts, to maintain its existing programs and schedule special outreach ensemble performances serving the West Side.
- $451,797 to the YWCA Charleston Family Abuse Program to cover the cost of an on-site therapist and to expand a court remote-participation program.
- $313,606 to the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter to combat the increased number of challenges resulting from mental health and substance abuse disorders and for an on-site therapist.
- $600,000 to Charmco Lofts Limited Partnership to ensure workforce housing for families in a quality, safe and desirable neighborhood.
- $60,000 to Midian Leadership Project to bring on three additional trauma-informed mentor-coaches and equip an educational space, kitchen and exercise room.
- $450,000 to Kanawha Valley Collective to help people access sustainable permanent housing, direct mental health and/or substance abuse treatment and case management designed to improve access to and retention in services.
- $45,000 to Hope for Appalachia for the salary for the director of the Harbor House and expense of a facility and start items needed.
- $127,840 for Hearts United Sister Talk for staffing, supplies and a 12-week interactive program for adolescents.
- $24,000 to the West Virginia Child Advocacy Network to help build organizational capacity and support to locally based child advocacy centers.
- $989,675 to the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition to address food security in Charleston, specifically the West Side.
- $350,000 to the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation for programming, $100,000 of which would be earmarked for artist and business seed investments (mini-grant program) and grants to colleges and universities to organize “student nights” in downtown Charleston.
- $32,000 to the West Virginia Music Hall of Fame to recover from the pandemic.
- $150,000 to the East End Resource Center to fund programming.
- $350,000 to Bright Futures Inc. to complete renovations for the second floor, services and food distribution.
- $500,000 to HOPE community development corporation to renovate a building at 1039 Central Ave. and to fund programs.
- $275,568 to the Salvation Army food pantry for an emergency social services program, supplemental income to meet the salary needs of the social services director and other social services staff and case workers.
- $200,000 to the Charleston Area Alliance, half would go the Women and Minority Small Business Program and half to the Roots Program (Talent and Attraction initiative).
- $50,000 to the Girl Scouts for programming to allow girls to explore different career paths.
- $150,000 to FestivALL for an expansion of the annual programming and investing in cultural activities and arts.
- $112,000 to the Fund for the Arts for marketing support of 2022 Wine and Jazz Music Festival and to replace revenue lost in 2020 and 2021 by the cancellation of the festival.