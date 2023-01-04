During her annual State of the City address Tuesday, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin proposed, among other things, setting a $15 minimum wage for city workers and providing free or low-cost housing to mental health providers who work with certain populations within the city.
In her second term as CEO of the Capital City, Goodwin said, her administration will ask the Charleston City Council to work with it to ensure that no city employee earns less than $15 per hour.
“Listen, the guys on the back of our trucks, the guys that are salting your roads, they deserve those extra dollars,” Goodwin told reporters after her speech. “They are doing hard and heavy lifting every single second of every single day. And so that's the area we're going to focus on.”
West Virginia’s current minimum wage is $8.75 per hour. The city of Huntington last month set a $15 minimum wage for its employees via contracts with its public works, fire and police unions.
Goodwin said after the meeting that raising city employees’ pay can’t happen overnight, because it’s a ‘significant’ investment that’s worth it to retrain good employees.
The mayor gave her State of the City address before a newly-elected city council during the body’s regular meeting Tuesday. She and council members were officially sworn in during an investiture ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
During the address, Goodwin touted her administration’s revitalization of city parks including those at Slack Plaza and Beatrice Street, the expansion of its recycling program to include new bins, the demolition of about 400 dilapidated structures, and the growth of the city’s rainy-day fund from $4 million to $19 million.
“Four years ago we started with a vision and the forces behind it and we centered our actions around solutions, forward-thinking initiatives, collaborative projects and neighborhood revitalization,” Goodwin said. “We put into motion and we celebrated new infrastructure projects, new development, new policies and new programming. We built and did a lot, including with our parks.”
She also talked about the efforts of her Coordinated Addiction Response Effort (CARE) team members, who work with people experiencing homelessness, substance use disorder and mental illness.
"Their shared and learned and lived experiences and meeting people where they are, understanding what the problem is individually because that's where it has to start, gaining trust, building rapport with people all over the city. We put people into recovery every single day," she said.
Goodwin said another of her administration’s priorities over the next four years is to work with the city’s Land Reuse Agency and the Vacant Structure Registry to build 25 single-family homes on the city’s West Side and East End.
“We have to keep tearing down the backlog of decades of dilapidated structures that continue to fall down. But you can't build a city up if you keep tearing stuff down,” Goodwin said during the address. “And so, let's build because we can do it and working with the [Charleston Land Reuse Agency] and nonprofits, we can make it happen.”
Goodwin said building houses would help the city address a housing crisis being felt locally and across the country. While the city will continue to tear down structures that cannot be salvaged, it should also be building up and investing, she said.
“If we're going to put our money where our mouth is, we should be building up in these communities where we're tearing these houses down,” Goodwin told reporters after the meeting. “We need home ownership. We need families to have a vested interest in their communities. Yes, apartments and town homes are great. I live in one of them, but having home ownership and having families that have homes on the East End, on the West Side, that's a great way to get us there to rebuilding back our communities.”
Goodwin said there are a couple of models across the country for cities building houses that will be presented to the Land Reuse Agency for consideration. The city started the program a while ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it, she said.
Goodwin said her administration over the next two years will ask the council to work together to provide low-cost or no-cost housing opportunities to mental health providers who agree to work in areas of critical need to the city. Those areas include children and teenagers with trauma due to violence, unsheltered people, those recently housed, and senior citizens.
In a news release after the meeting, the city said it would identify and renovate five properties to be used to house mental health professionals.
Other priorities outlined Tuesday included:
- Building the Capital Sports Center with the Kanawha County Commission. The $80 million sports facility is planned for downtown on two properties ancillary to the Charleston Town Center mall.
- Creating the Capital Connector Project, which would upgrade 3.5 miles of Kanawha Boulevard East and about a quarter-mile of the adjacent Greenbrier Street corridor. In late 2021, the city got a $1.8 million federal grant to plan and design the project.
- Building the Learning, Innovation, Food and Technology Center in the old Kanawha Manufacturing plant on the city’s East End. The LIFT Center project received $13 million in federal funds from the Build Back Better Regional Council. It was one of eight projects to be funded with a $62.8 million federal grant awarded to the ACT Now Coalition, a Southern West Virginia network that includes Charleston.
- Conducting a feasibility study for a new public safety building. The city has already set aside $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the feasibility study and last month dedicated $1 million from budget surplus funds for future construction costs for the public safety center.
Responding to the address, city council president Becky Ceperley applauded Goodwin's agenda, which she called aggressive. In particular, Ceperley said raising the city's wages would be "a wonderful thing for everyone." Addressing mental health is "critical," she said.
"It does lay out an aggressive agenda," Ceperley said. "I'm not going to deny that it's going to take a lot of hard work. It's going to take a lot of creative policy making. It's going to take a lot of folks working together to make it work."
Raising the minimum wage for city workers, building 25 houses and providing low or no cost housing to mental health providers would all individually be a "huge, heavy load," she said.
"Doing all of them, even though we have four years to do it, it sounds like that's a long time, but it isn't given the the lead time to make these things happen and the regulations that will be required for many of them," she said. "But I think we're up to the task."
Also Tuesday, the Charleston City Council approved a $453,282 contract with Huntington-based Tri-State Company Inc. for the construction of a recreational trail system within the Herbert & Gloria Jones Woodlands, across the street from Holz Elementary in Loudon Heights.
The trails will be built on 65.14 acres of land donated to the city in 2019 by Callen Jones-McJunkin on behalf of her family’s trust. Plans include creating a small, stacked loop trail system of approximately 3.2 miles on the land. The money for the trail system will come from American Rescue Plan Act funds that were set aside for infrastructure projects, interim city manager Andy Wood told the council’s finance committee.