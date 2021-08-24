To get more city workers vaccinated against COVID-19, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin is asking the City Council for approval to give $500 to city employees who get the shot.
“Our [COVID-19] numbers are more than double what they were at the same time last year,” Goodwin said. “We’re quickly running out of time. We’re running out of resources, hospital beds. The path is clear. The runway is not as long as it was a few weeks or month ago.”
Goodwin sent a letter to council members Tuesday, asking for approval of the incentive, according to a news release from the city.
As of Tuesday, 842 people in Kanawha County have COVID-19. On Aug. 24, 2020, the county had a reported 370 active cases.
The city of Charleston has 778 employees, 622 of which are essential workers, including police, firefighters and refuse workers.
“We’re out in public because it is required of us to do it,” Goodwin said. “We are the boots on the ground that are doing the work. So my responsibility is one to protect the health and safety of city of Charleston employees but also to protect the health and safety of those who live and work in Charleston.”
Money for the incentive would come from the city’s allocation of $37.81 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding, meant to help the city in its recovery from COVID-19.
The city estimates that, if all employees participate, the vaccine incentive program would cost approximately $450,000, after contributions to the state's Public Employees Retirement System and Federal Insurance Contributions Act payroll tax.
Goodwin said the average stay for COVID-19 treatment at a Charleston hospital is 15.5 days, at a cost of more than $50,000.
“Not only is [COVID-19] a financial burden, but we don’t know the long-term impacts of COVID on the body,” Goodwin said. "This is not an expensive program.”
Goodwin said vaccination rates for city employees vary by department and added that she doesn’t know the overall number of workers who have gotten the shot.
Asked about the possibility of requiring city workers to get vaccinated, Goodwin said she believes she can implement a mandate but that an incentive program would be the “best next step that we can take” to get workers vaccinated.
If the City Council approves the incentive at its Sept. 7 meeting, employees will have until Oct. 31, 2021, to submit their vaccination cards to the city’s Human Resource Department to participate in the program.
The incentive would be in the form of a $500 cash payment or $500 Health Savings Account contribution, Goodwin said.