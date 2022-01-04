Spending $37 million in federal relief money will be a “large focus of our time and attention” in 2022, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin told the City Council on Monday.
A large share of the money will go to first-responders and small businesses, she said during her state of the city address.
“It's also going to be helping folks who are in the throes of addiction, those who are experiencing homelessness and those who are desperate for mental health care,” Goodwin said.
The mayor described Charleston as “strong and poised for a brighter tomorrow."
She cited among her accomplishments investing more than $750,000 in the city's small businesses through small business grants, increasing city police pay and adding signing bonuses of $15,000 for police and firefighter recruits, opening the city’s first skate and a new dog park, landing a $1.75 million federal grant to plan a project to revitalize the city’s waterfront and creating the Charleston Roots program to incentivize people to move into the city.
The city avoided adding taxes and service cuts while balancing the budget and created the largest rainy-day fund in the city’s history, according to officials.
“We can't keep our hands or eyes off of the fiscal responsibility that we're required to make sure that we maintain to the citizens of Charleston, but we're still in a pandemic,” Goodwin told reporters after the meeting. “Our job, our No. 1 job is to keep people safe and to keep this city fiscally sound. We did both of those things, all while maintaining the largest rainy-day fund created ... in the history of the city of Charleston."
Goodwin said public safety will continue to be a priority in 2022.
“We still have to continue to invest in our crumbling infrastructure,” Goodwin said. “We have to. You can’t build a city up while everything is falling down. So you'll see a lot of infrastructure improvements. We also talked about providing opportunities for our children, and that includes not only safe places to play but also opportunities for them to get a job.”
Other plans for 2022 include turfing fields; creating a liaison to help small businesses; revitalizing parks and recreation spaces at Cato Park, Celebration Station and Beatrice Street Park; and finalizing the new City Center park at Slack Plaza.
