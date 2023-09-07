Gov. Jim Justice was on hand Thursday to welcome back 53 West Virginia National Guard troops who had been working at the Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas.
The soldiers, almost all of whom are with the Army National Guard, spent August supporting Operation Lone Star at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The soldiers were sent to detect, deter and stop criminal activity, such as human smuggling and drug trafficking.
As of last week, 14 states had sent personnel and resources to Texas to help with Operation Lone Star, according to Abbott’s office.
This mission was funded through the state of West Virginia for the first time. Troops have been sent previously under a federal deployment. According to the Governor’s Office, the cost of the mission is estimated to be about $600,000 and will come from the Governor’s Contingency Fund.
Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, the state Guard's adjutant general, described how the mission would help West Virginia.
“I think we're all aware of the opioid epidemic that we have, and the governor has seen how devastating that's been to West Virginia,” Crane said. “If we can stop it at the border, it won’t make its way to West Virginia.”
Crane said the West Virginia soldiers encountered 10,178 migrants trying to cross the border outside official points of entry and passed them off to local authorities. These numbers fit with federal statistics showing that the U.S. Border Patrol had 24,513 encounters in July in the Del Rio Sector, which includes Eagle Pass.
The Washington Post reported in July that there had been a 70% drop in illegal entries into the country since May, when the White House lifted Title 42, a policy enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed for quick expulsions of migrants who entered the country illegally but levied no penalty on those who tried to get in multiple times.
Instead, tens of thousands of migrants have been permitted to enter the United States legally each month. According to The Post, the new legal channels appear to be absorbing many of the border crossers, who, for years, had entered unlawfully to surrender in large groups, overwhelming Border Patrol agents.
In June, the first full-month of the new measures, U.S. agents made about 100,000 arrests along the Mexico border, down from 204,561 the month before, The Post reported. It was the largest single-month decline since President Joe Biden took office.
Capt. Zachary Pingley, one of the West Virginia National Guard soldiers on the mission, said he saw two types of migrant groups. Many were in tattered clothing and in need of food and water. Some had unresponsive children and infants who received medical attention.
He described others as “entitled” and wanting to go to specific locations in the United States to get free education and housing.
Pingley said he volunteered for the Texas mission because he wanted to see how easy it is to cross the border and what is being done there. He said he was disappointed with how people who have crossed illegally are detained in the United States rather than being sent back across the border.
Crane said there were a few hiccups at the beginning of the mission, specifically with getting provisions out in the large area, but those were solved within a day.
There was one armed encounter Crane was aware of in which a person in Mexico pointed an AK-47 rifle at West Virginia troops. The troops took cover and pointed their rifles back. The person fled the area.
In addition to Latin Americans and South Americans, West Virginia soldiers said they also saw Ukrainians and Russians attempting to cross the border.
Crane said Texas authorities were pleased with the service from West Virginia and wants more Mountain State troops.
At the end of October, the West Virginia National Guard will return to patrol with helicopters on federal orders. Yet, Justice said Thursday the Biden administration needs to do more.
“We've got to show the Biden administration, and we've got to show the world, that we're at least going to try to stop this invasion on our country,” he said.
Justice said Congress could consider adjusting rules and laws for easier legal immigration, but he described the current state of illegal immigration as chaotic. Justice is seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate seat held by Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
“We got people in prisons. We've helped with COVID. We've just done this mission,” Crane said. “Every time the governor calls, people volunteer to come and help.”
