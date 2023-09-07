Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gov. Jim Justice was on hand Thursday to welcome back 53 West Virginia National Guard troops who had been working at the Mexico border in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The soldiers, almost all of whom are with the Army National Guard, spent August supporting Operation Lone Star at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The soldiers were sent to detect, deter and stop criminal activity, such as human smuggling and drug trafficking.

Stories you might like

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

Recommended for you