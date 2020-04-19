Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation first-quarter grants announced

The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation Board of Trustees approved the distribution of grant funding totaling $532,700 for approximately 17 programs aimed at helping residents of area communities.
Community Economic Development
Advantage Valley Inc., FASTER WV Loan Fund: $37,000 — The FASTER WV initiative will facilitate the startup or expansion of new businesses in Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln and Putnam counties. The initiative will support small business development with entrepreneurial training, intensive business coaching and access to capital.
BridgeValley Community and Technical College, The GRID at BridgeValley: $60,000 — The GRID (Generate, Renew, Innovate and Design) offers programs that support small business development and creative expression while also offering access to machinery and technology.
WV Community Development Hub, Cultivate WV: $40,000 — Cultivate WV will provide the communities of Smithers and Montgomery, in Fayette and Kanawha counties, with a community coach, monthly workshops and trainings focused on topics such as community engagement, communications, leadership development, entrepreneurship, business development and grant writing.
Education
Bob Burdette Center, Inc., 2020 Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School and Summer Enrichment Program: $20,000 — The Bob Burdette Center will host a six week Children’s Defense Fund Freedom School during the summer of 2020 for 50 students who have completed kindergarten through seventh grade in Kanawha County. In addition, the BBC will provide traditional summer programming for an additional 40 students entering kindergarten through fifth grade in Kanawha County.
West Virginia University Foundation, Inc., Competition of VEX Educational Robotics to Advance Girls Education: $50,000 — Funding will support West Virginia University Institute of Technology and teachers to organize Girls Robotics Clubs in Kanawha, Fayette and Lincoln counties.
WV Professional Dance Company, “Exploration Earth: Your World Through STEAM” Educational Dance Tour: $30,000 — This project will provide 22 educational performances and workshops in Clay, Lincoln and Kanawha County schools, as well as two public performances.
Health
City of Montgomery, Kayak/Canoe Chute and River Access Development by Fishing Pier: $37,000 — Funding for this project will support the City of Montgomery in the development of a kayak and canoe chute on the Adams Street riverfront.
Community Access, Inc., Horses & Journeys Lessons from the Herd Wellness Program: $35,000 — Horses & Journeys Lessons from the Herd Wellness Program, which combines equine-assisted learning with guided hiking activities, will continue to assist military service members, first responders, adults who are transitioning from substance use disorder treatment, and children who are experiencing stress identify and strengthen their own practices for wellness.
Arts & culture
FestivALL, FestivALL 2020: $24,000 — Funding support will be put toward artist booking fees for Dance FestivALL, Carriage Trail events, public art projects such as BrickScape, major theater performances like AirPlay or American Shakespeare Center, and more.
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, All in for Wild, Wonderful West Virginia Artists: $10,000 — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will connect visual, performing and culinary artists from West Virginia with thousands of potential customers and clients by inviting them to exhibit and perform during MATRIC Symphony Sunday, a free day-long celebration of the arts on June 7.
Field of interest
Faith in Action of the Greater Kanawha Valley, Neighbors Engaging Neighbors: Beyond the Fence: $48,600 — This project is designed around building recruitment opportunities, conducting engagement activities, implementing sustainable volunteer management systems that will strengthen and scale our current processes to grow the volunteer capacity, and positioning the organization for future growth.
Emergency aid
Covenant House, HVAC Immediate Upgrades: $35,000 — Emergency aid funding will support immediate and significant equipment repairs and replacements at Covenant House that will impact the organization’s ability to operate at capacity.
West Side 2.0
Appalachian Service Project, Inc., Kanawha County Home Repair Program: $33,500 — The Kanawha County Home Repair Program builds on partnerships developed in the Kanawha Valley and intentionally contributes to neighborhood revitalization on the West Side of Charleston. Activities include coordinating with hundreds of diverse volunteers to provide a meaningful volunteer experience while ensuring quality construction and the completion of critical home repairs for at least eight families on the West Side.
COVID-19 response
Kanawha Valley Senior Services, Feeding Seniors During Pandemic: $5,100 — Kanawha Valley Senior Services has 25 new requests from seniors at risk to COVID-19 and the stay at home order, many of whom cannot have their caregivers come in their homes due to risk of infection. This program provides new seniors and those seniors now at home with two boxes of shelf-stable food.
West Virginia Health Right, Inc., Medication Assistance for Impoverished Medically At-Risk Adults: $10,000 — The Medication Assistance project is a direct result of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to providing lifesaving medications to the 29,000 established patients served by WV Health Right, the clinic is now serving furloughed workers who are unable to obtain needed medicine. All six Foundation service counties will be served.
Zion Child Development Center, Inc., COVID-19 Emergency Funding to Support Children in the Community: $7,500 — Zion Child Development Center is remaining open for business during the COVID-19 crisis. Zion serves as a child care facility not only for the normal clientele who are considered essential workers, but has expanded to serve the children of those who work with Thomas Health System and other children who are not being covered during this crisis.
West Virginia Local Health Inc., Protecting the Public’s Health: The Local Public Health Response to COVID-19 in Boone, Clay, Fayette, Lincoln and Putnam counties: $50,000 — This project will leverage funding to strengthen capacity, infrastructure and public health response to “flatten the curve” and save lives in each of the five counties. Activities include key public health functions of testing, disease investigation, isolation and quarantine, community education and project evaluation.
The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation is grateful to our community of generous donors who make these and other grants possible. The program and work approved for first quarter 2020 distributions are supported by the following funds: Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Chilton III; Senator William E. Chilton Sr.; Ellsworth R. and Caroline H. Clark; William O. Clarkson; Cox-Morton; Mary Lewis Dickinson; Lloyd Jr. and Margaret B. Erhard; General City National Bank; Rebecca Dickinson Goldsmith Memorial; Bessie E. Henson Memorial; Bernard H. Jacobson Cultural; Raleigh and Rita Jimison #2; F.B. Lamb; Lowenstein #1; Lillian Ostrin; Mabel W. Walker; Glenn (Fritz) and Lois Wingett Memorial; and General BB&T.