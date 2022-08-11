Muralist Victor Ving talks about his "Greetings from Charleston" postcard mural with Charleston artist Rob Cleland on Thursday morning. Ving has been traveling to different cities painting versions of his murals since 2015.
In 2015, muralist Victor Ving and his wife, Lisa, “unconsciously” set out on a journey creating postcard-style murals in cities around the United States.
“The first one was in Chinatown in New York, where I lived at the time,” Victor Ving said. “And we just loved the reaction from the community. People that normally wouldn’t look twice, they just wanted to talk to us. We learned a lot from people, people learned a lot from us, and I think that kind of dialogue is what we're all about.”
Seven years and more than 50 murals later, Ving’s “Greetings Tour” rolled into Charleston this week. Here, Ving and local artists will paint his 58th mural in his 28th state.
Ving’s “Greetings from Charleston” mural is going up on an interior wall of the city of Charleston’s Summers Street parking garage. It’s the first of its kind in West Virginia.
For five years, until the pandemic hit, the couple lived full-time in an RV and traveled to different cities to paint murals. Now parents, they're based in Southern California, and work on the “Greetings Tour” part-time. Their goal is to paint a postcard mural in every state.
“When we're living on the road, we would literally just actually live in a city for months at a time," Ving said. "We were very familiar with these cities. Now it's a bit different, but we've been to every state at this point. We haven't painted in every state yet, but I think it's really about the people everywhere you go. Sure, there's weather and things like that, but ... we've formed so many lasting friendships with people that we've met.”
The Charleston art will feature several recognizable images, including a stern-wheeler boat, monarch butterfly, Appalachian Power Park, an old-time musician, Mountain Stage, the "Lincoln Walks at Midnight" statue at the state Capitol Complex, a FestivALL stilt walker, and the city’s smallest piece of public art, the "Mortar Man" sculpture.
Jeff Pierson, Charleston’s public arts director, said the images were chosen from a larger list of 25 or 30 during discussions with community members, city officials, the Public Arts Commission, and others.
“[We asked] really, how do we narrow this down to images that we feel are the most iconic?” Pierson said. “And not necessarily the ones you might think of. Some of them are not as obvious as others. For example, there may be a musician that represents music, but it's not a particular musician. We wanted to make sure we weren’t doing the particulars, but that they represented certain things.”
Pierson said the parking garage was chosen because of its proximity to the new park across the street at Slack Plaza and the surrounding business improvement district.
“We kind of had the foresight this street was going to take off because of the business improvement district, because of City Center at Slack Plaza,” Pierson said. “We felt the energy coming. And luckily, we were right. We chose this garage because it was right here, a big blank wall right the middle of our new Summers Street business improvement district."
In the parking garage, the mural has the added advantage of being covered, which is great for the artists working and for people who may want to come in from the rain and get a picture.
“When somebody says on the surface, 'You're doing a mural on a parking garage wall. That doesn’t sound very attractive.' But once you see it, I think people will agree that it was a really cool spot to happen,” Pierson said.
