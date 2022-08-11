Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

In 2015, muralist Victor Ving and his wife, Lisa, “unconsciously” set out on a journey creating postcard-style murals in cities around the United States.

“The first one was in Chinatown in New York, where I lived at the time,” Victor Ving said. “And we just loved the reaction from the community. People that normally wouldn’t look twice, they just wanted to talk to us. We learned a lot from people, people learned a lot from us, and I think that kind of dialogue is what we're all about.”

Postcard mural
Muralist Victor Ving talks about his "Greetings from Charleston" postcard mural with Charleston artist Rob Cleland on Thursday morning. Ving has been traveling to different cities painting versions of his murals since 2015.
Postcard mural
Muralist Victor Ving places masking tape on parts of his mural before painting Thursday as Marshall Higgins works on the lift behind Ving. The mural is located at the entrance of the Summers Street parking garage.

