Two handguns that turned up in carry-on bags last week at the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint at West Virginia International Yeager Airport brought the year-to-date firearms citations at the Charleston facility up to eight, topping a year-long record of seven set in 2019.
On July 1, TSA personnel operating a checkpoint X-ray scanner spotted what turned out to be a fully loaded .380-caliber handgun in the possession of a woman from Evans, in Jackson County.
Four days later, a 9mm handgun packed with two loaded magazines was found at the same TSA checkpoint in the carry-on bag of a man from Red House, in Putnam County.
Airport police confiscated the firearms from both travelers and cited them on weapons charges. In addition to facing fines and court costs, the two passengers also face possible federal civil penalties, which, depending on circumstances, can reach as high as $15,000.
While acknowledging that firearm detections as CRW through early July helped set a new annual record for the airport, "this is not the type of record we want to set," said John C. Allen, TSA's Federal Security Director for West Virginia.
In addition to posing security risks, passengers bringing guns on their persons or in their carry-on bags slow down the screening process at TSA checkpoints, causing delays and inconveniencing other passengers, Allen said.
"When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint line comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident," Allen said. "Responsible gun owners know where their firearms are and they know that they are not permitted to be carried onto a flight."
Gun owners are allowed to bring their firearms with them when they fly, provided they are packed properly in their checked luggage and are declared at airline check-in counters. Such luggage is transported in the belly of an aircraft and is inaccessible during a flight.
"The fact that we have already encountered eight firearms at the KTSA checkpoint this year is extremely alarming," said Eric Johnson, chief of police at CRW. "It is imperative that passengers understand the gravity of this issue and strictly adhere to the TSA regulations in order to insure the safety of everyone within the airport."
Nationwide, TSA officers during the first quarter of 2023 experienced a 10% increase in firearms interceptions compared with the same period last year.
In 2022, a total of 6,452 firearms were detected by TSA personnel at airport security checkpoints nationwide. Eighty-eight percent of the weapons were loaded.
