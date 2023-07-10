Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Two handguns that turned up in carry-on bags last week at the Transportation Security Administration security checkpoint at West Virginia International Yeager Airport brought the year-to-date firearms citations at the Charleston facility up to eight, topping a year-long record of seven set in 2019.

On July 1, TSA personnel operating a checkpoint X-ray scanner spotted what turned out to be a fully loaded .380-caliber handgun in the possession of a woman from Evans, in Jackson County.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

