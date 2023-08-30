Jeffrey Lusk (left), executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority, speaks about the new Hatfield-McCoy trails coming to Kanawha County along with Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler.
Hatfield-McCoy Trails will open over 30 miles of single-track electric bike and dirt bike trails at Meadowood Park in St. Albans next year, Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler announced Wednesday.
It will be one of the largest trail systems of its kind east of the Mississippi River and northernmost extension of the Hatfield-McCoy trail in the state, said Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority.
Initially, Wheeler had planned for a more traditional ATV trail system, but the 600-acre property at Meadowood was too small. Lusk proposed single-track trails instead.
The trails will accommodate dirt bikes, electric mountain bikes and even normal e-bikes. Lusk has also proposed a rental station at the trailhead.
“There is an opportunity here to make one of the largest, most successful dirt bike and e-bike tracks in the country on this property,” Lusk said.
The majority of trails will be flat enough to even work with normal bikes. It’s the ascents that could prove tricky and will require a motorized assist.
“We can't actually do this anywhere else in our whole project area. We don't have a single piece of terrain that is as gently rolling as this is,” Lusk said, contrasting the terrain of Kanawha County to the steep mountainsides of Southern West Virginia.
The Hatfield-McCoy group recently acquired a Sweco bulldozer that builds 48-inch wide trails. It took them almost 18 months to get the machinery, which is more typically used on the West Coast, Lusk said.
Lusk compared the trail building process to a spider web. Concentric circles will have flatter, easier trails, and connector trails will be more steep so that there is something for every level of rider.
“It'll be something different in West Virginia,” he said. “We currently don't have a dedicated e-bike park with 30 miles of trail.”
Typically, bike trails are shared with other off-road vehicles or hikers.
Construction is slated to start in the next 30-45 days, and the trails will open sometime next year.
Wheeler said the Kanawha County Commission will be voting to approve $150,000 for the project at its next meeting. Additional money for Meadowood Park development could come from mitigation funds from the proposed West Virginia International Yeager Airport extension, he said.
Wheeler shared his excitement about the economic impact potential of the trails.
“There is an opportunity for this project to bring in more opportunities which brings in more opportunities, and it's something that this county hasn't seen in a long time,” he said.
St. Albans Mayor Scott James said the new trails would increase economic development in his town.
“It's going to increase our traffic at our stores, our restaurants, our businesses, and so it's going to be huge economic growth for the city of St. Albans,” he said.
Lusk highlighted the economic benefits the Hatfield-McCoy Trails have brought to business owners who aren’t able to work in their previous industries.
“We don’t do this so people in West Virginia can have another place to ride, although we want them to come and ride the trails. They already go ride everywhere else,” he said. “It's entrepreneurs.”
Lusk is confident the new trails will be popular.
“We believe at Hatfield-McCoy that this will be a hub for the e-bike community, for the single-track motorcycle community,” he said. “We think that folks will come from all over this country to this location to ride.”
