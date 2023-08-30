Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hatfield-McCoy Trails will open over 30 miles of single-track electric bike and dirt bike trails at Meadowood Park in St. Albans next year, Kanawha County Commissioner Lance Wheeler announced Wednesday.

It will be one of the largest trail systems of its kind east of the Mississippi River and northernmost extension of the Hatfield-McCoy trail in the state, said Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority.

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

