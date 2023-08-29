Support has begun to pour in for victims of Monday's flooding in Eastern Kanawha County.
Cleaning supplies such as trash bags, bleach, push brooms and shovels are available for pickup at Belle Town Hall and Chesapeake Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations of these supplies are also being accepted at these locations. Donations of cash and clothes are not accepted.
Free tetanus vaccines for flood victims are available from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at Belle Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Additional sites will be announced on social media. Health department staff will also be in the affected areas to answer questions, test water sources and provide safety guidance.
Free testing of in-use wells serving flood-impacted homes is available by calling 304-348-8050.
Anyone who suffered property damage should submit an online survey to the state's Emergency Management Division to start the process for FEMA individual assistance. The survey is not an application for assistance.
Several area businesses are collecting bottled water, bleach, cleaning supplies, hand tools such as shovels and brooms, paper towels, trash bags and gloves that will be dropped off at Little Creek Church in Chelyan and Beulah Baptist Church in Belle. Donations will be collected at Green’s Feed & Seed, Green’s Feed & Seed Ripley, Green’s of Big Chimney and Tim Hogan's Flooring.
Donations for anything flood victims might need are being collected and distributed at the Lisa Curry Annex in Chesapeake from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday.
Slaughter's Creek Memorial Free Will Baptist Church is also accepting and distributing donations for the community. They are also accepting and distributing food to volunteers helping to clean up the area.
