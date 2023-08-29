Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Support has begun to pour in for victims of Monday's flooding in Eastern Kanawha County.

Cleaning supplies such as trash bags, bleach, push brooms and shovels are available for pickup at Belle Town Hall and Chesapeake Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Donations of these supplies are also being accepted at these locations. Donations of cash and clothes are not accepted.

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

