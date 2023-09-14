Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

When the Herbert Hoover High School football team runs onto the field Friday night in Elkview, it will be led by a living, breathing dog for the first time -- Meeko the husky.

Meeko is a 5-year-old Siberian husky owned by Hoover alumni and dog trainers Cayla and Justin Withrow. Meeko is from Point Pleasant and is named after the raccoon from the Disney movie "Pocahontas."

Ashley Perham is a city reporter. She can be reached at 304-348-1240 or aperham@hdmediallc.com. Follow @ashleymperham on Twitter.

