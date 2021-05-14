Charleston City Council approved the city's 2021 paving list at its last regular meeting, with more than 50 streets set for resurfacing this year.
Council approved a nearly $1.8 million contract with Mr. Asphalt, Inc., for resurfacing. Work has started on some of these streets, however there is no set schedule for these roads to be paved, according to the city engineering office.
The streets set to be paved are listed below, along with the specific section of road that will be resurfaced.
- 21st Street — 6th Avenue to end
- 25th Street — 5th Avenue to 4th Avenue
- Ledge Hill Drive — From the wall to end
- Pansy Drive — Cosmos Drive to Kearse Drive
- Iris Drive — Chandler Drive to end
- Daisy Drive — Iris Drive to Cosmos Drive
- Palm Drive — Falcon Drive to end
- Garvin Avenue — Washington Street to Garden Street
- 3rd Avenue — Florida Street to Patrick Street
- Stockton Street — 7th Avenue to Washington Street
- Amherst Drive — Ella Avenue to Breezemont Drive
- Randolph Street — Pennsylvania Avenue to Ohio Avenue
- Monongalia Street — Ohio Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue
- Garrison Avenue — Rockaway Road to Edgewood Drive
- Piccadilly Street — Mary Street to 502 Piccadilly St.
- Evergreen Street — Picadilly Street to end
- Carson Street — Hillsdale Drive to end
- Farnsworth Drive — Piedmont Road to Spring Hill Cemetery
- Buford Alley — Bradford Street to concrete
- Brooks Street — Washington Street to Lewis Street
- Morris Street — Piedmont Road to Lewis Street
- Barlow Drive — from railroad tracks to railroad tracks
- Smith Street — Morris Street to Ruffner Avenue
- Alley behind Valley Gardens near Piedmont Road
- Hale Street — Lee Street to Virginia Street
- Kanawha Boulevard — Capitol Street to Greenbrier Street
- Virginia Street — Court Street to Capitol Street
- Quarrier Street — 1600 Block
- Oakridge Drive— Bench Road to Wertz Avenue
- Westview Drive — Grennbrier Street to end
- Thurston Drive — Westview Drive to end
- South Fort Drive — Gordon Drive and Wilkie Drive
- Fort Hill Drive — Hayes Avenue to Deming Drive
- Deming Drive — Fort Hill Drive to Potterfield Drive
- Rae Place — Carriage Road to end
- Autumn Road — Clark Road to end
- Berkshire Place — Greystone Road to end
- Justice Row — Bridge Road to gravel lot
- Carroll Road — Charlotte Place to Oakwood Road
- Ridgemont Road — Laurel Road to Walnut Road
- Oakmont Road — Laurel Road to Hazel Road
- Skyline Road — Teter Road to Clark Road
- Teter Road — Presidential Drive to Skyline Road
- Presidential Drive — Hamilton Place to end
- Adrian Road — South Ruffner Road to end
- 29th Street SE — Frontage Road to Kanawha Avenue
- Staunton Avenue — 35th Street SE to 36th Street SE
- Noyes Avenue — 35th Street SE to 36th Street SE
- 4100 Block Alley — Between Staunton Avenue SE and Virginia Avenue SE
- 5000 Block Alley — Between Staunton Avenue SE and Virginia Avenue SE
- 5200 and 5300 Block Alley — Between MacCorkle Avenue and Noyes Avenue
- 4800 Block Alley — Between Kanawha Avenue SE and Virginia Avenue
- Lancaster Avenue — 46th Street to 48th Street
- Venable Avenue — 5300 Block and 5400 Block
- Gail Drive — Eureka Road to end
- Pembroke Square — Cornwall Lane to end
- Kanawha Avenue SE — 2900 Block
- Kori Road — Chatwood Road to end