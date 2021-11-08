Delegate Josh Higginbotham, R-Putnam, presides over a House of Delegates Education Committee meeting on Jan. 30, 2020. Higginbotham resigned from office effective Friday after moving to Kanawha County, which is outside of his district.
Josh Higginbotham has resigned from the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Higginbotham, R-Putnam, moved to Kanawha County, which means he no longer lives in the district he was elected to represent, he said in a resignation letter submitted Friday to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay.
Higginbotham represents House District 13, which currently includes portions of north and central Putnam County, northern Mason County, and southeastern Jackson County.
Higginbotham announced in October he was moving to Kanawha County.
In September, Higginbotham announced he would be running for state Senate. His new residence will put him in Senate District 8 in the district map the Legislature adopted last month. The new districts will take effect for the 2022 election and the 2023 legislative session.
Higginbotham, 25, first was elected to the House in 2016.
“From day one my goal has been to make West Virginia a place where young adults can find jobs that affords them a chance to stay in West Virginia and raise their families,” Higginbotham said in the letter. “While there is still more work to be done, I truly believe over the last six years West Virginia has made great progress toward that goal.”
Higginbotham attended an awards ceremony at Mar-a-Lago, former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, over the weekend, he tweeted.
Higginbotham was the vice chair of the House Education Committee and served on the Energy and Manufacturing, Small Business and Economic Development, and Veterans Affairs and Homeland Security committees.
Per state law, a committee made up of members of the Republican executive committees from Putnam, Mason and Jackson counties will convene to compile a list of names to recommend to Gov. Jim Justice.
Justice will appoint a delegate from the committee's list of recommendations to serve the rest of what was Higginbotham’s term, which expires in 2022.