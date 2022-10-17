Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

More than 60 people turned out Sunday to hike Coonskin Park’s Alice Knight Memorial Trail and get a firsthand look at how West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s expansion plans would affect the 1,000-acre park.

The hike took place as work is underway to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for the Charleston airport’s plan to extend its runway to 7,000 feet and add 1,000-foot safety overrun areas at each end. The construction is sought to meet runway length requirements for the aircraft types expected to be operating from the airport in coming years and comply with federal safety standards.

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@rsteelhammer on Twitter.

