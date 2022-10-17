More than 60 people turned out Sunday to hike Coonskin Park’s Alice Knight Memorial Trail and get a firsthand look at how West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s expansion plans would affect the 1,000-acre park.
The hike took place as work is underway to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for the Charleston airport’s plan to extend its runway to 7,000 feet and add 1,000-foot safety overrun areas at each end. The construction is sought to meet runway length requirements for the aircraft types expected to be operating from the airport in coming years and comply with federal safety standards.
The taxiway serving the runway would also be extended to 7,000 feet and realigned to provide a 400-foot buffer between it and the runway in order to meet federal safety standards.
The environmental study will also consider a second phase of runway expansion that would add an additional 1,000 feet of runway, if future air traffic volume or projected use increase enough to justify using federal funds to pay for the work.
The work would require extending the airport’s boundary into Coonskin Park, and using additional park land to excavate the estimated 25.6 million cubic yards of fill needed to extend the runway into the park and across Coonskin Branch and Coonskin Drive.
“We’re at about the end of the 7,000-foot runway, standing under where the new taxiway would be,” said Ken Batty, during a prehike briefing in the parking area for the Alice Knight Memorial Trail.
“The tops of those towers match the grade of the existing runway,” Batty said, pointing to a nearby series of metal structures supporting the airport’s approach lighting system. “So where we are standing now would be covered by 200 feet of fill.”
Batty then pointed to the picnic area across Coonskin Drive from the trailhead parking area. “Coonskin Branch, on the other side of Gorman Shelter over there, would be covered by 300 feet of fill” and channeled through a culvert, he said. “The higher terrain in the park will be taken down and used for fill.”
Airport and park officials are quick to point out that project would not affect Coonskin’s heavily used swimming pool, golf course, soccer stadium, skate park, pond and clubhouse. But the public should be aware that a large section of the park used by hikers, picnickers, joggers and those seeking solace in nature would be excavated, buried in fill or flattened, Batty said.
“I kept hearing that only the least-used part of the park would be affected by the runway project, but I never heard about what’s going to happen to places like Coonskin Branch and its waterfalls or the Alice Knight Trail,” Batty said. “The state Department of Tourism picked Coonskin Grotto as one of the 29 waterfalls included in its new West Virginia Waterfall Trail. These places will be gone if the expansion is approved.”
Batty said that’s why he asked the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, the organization co-sponsoring Sunday’s hike along with West Virginians for Public Lands, “to keep an eye on the project” as it moved into the environmental review.
The 1.1-mile Alice Knight Memorial Trail follows the headwaters section of Coonskin Branch through a boulder-strewn gorge to the Grotto, an assembly of mossy sandstone outcroppings at a pinch-point in the gorge where water glides down a section of bedrock and then drops into a deep, shaded pool.
On Sunday’s hike, which followed a long dry period, the waterfall component of the Grotto was not active, though the pool below it was full and clear. Even so, hikers not affiliated with the Rivers Coalition event, from places as distant as Beckley and Cincinnati, Ohio, were encountered along the trail.
A sprinkle of overdue rain hastened the end of the hike.
During a break in the rain, hikers gathered at the trailhead to talk about the experience and their sentiments on the airport’s expansion proposal.
“I’m hopeful that people come away from this with a better idea of the scope of the work that’s being planned,” said Scott Clark of Charleston, who said he generally spends time in the park once or twice a week.
“People are really passionate about their parks,” said Heather Sprouse, Ohio River Valley coordinator for the Rivers Coalition and one of the leaders of Sunday’s hike.
According to Sprouse, about 40% of the park’s terrain would be affected by the expansion project, as envisioned by the airport.
“Our role is to make sure the environmental review process is transparent and that people have the information they need to comment on the project and let their feelings be known,” Sprouse said.
The Federal Aviation Administration, she said, “will make its decision on the expansion plan supported by what the Environmental Impact Statement concludes. The better and more complete information they have to work with will help them make the right decision.”
In November, the FAA will hold three public scoping meetings on the project. The first two meetings, scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charleston Embassy Suites on Nov. 2 and 3, will be conducted in an open-house format, with project information on display and representatives from the airport and the FAA on hand to answer questions. Written or verbal comments on the project will be accepted on both dates.
A virtual public workshop via Zoom will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.
Other public comment opportunities will be scheduled later in the environmental review process, expected to take about two years to complete.
As part of the Environmental Impact Statement process, the FAA will independently identify and evaluate alternatives to the airport’s proposed project. Preliminary alternatives to be considered include completing development as requested by the airport; taking no action on the airport’s proposal; building a new airport; transferring aviation activity to another airport; and considering a variety of alternative runway and safety area lengths and configurations.
Coonskin Park was a product of Kanawha County’s plan to build a new airport on Coonskin Ridge to replace Institute’s Wertz Field.
A 1948 bond issue to provide the county’s share of funding for the new Kanawha Airport included $200,000 to begin developing a public park on adjacent land along Coonskin Branch.
More information on the Charleston airport’s proposal and the environmental review process can be found at www.yeagerairporteis.com.