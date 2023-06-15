The town of Chesapeake elected its first Black mayor earlier this week, as 56-year-old Melissa Hill swept to victory.
Hill outdistanced opponents Herbert Shearer and Paul Bradshaw. She received 121 votes, with Shearer and Bradshaw notching 81 and 72 votes, respectively.
“I campaigned based on listening to the citizens for the prior eight years, definitely the last four years,” Hill said. “That’s why the numbers are there; the citizens asked me to run.”
Hill said she has resided in and out of the state about three times but has lived in Chesapeake continuously since 2008. She is an IT consultant. She was an all-state volleyball player at East Bank High, class of 1984, and a starter at Marshall University. Hill is not the first woman to be mayor of Chesapeake.
She said she is fighting to attain the “restoration of the way we grew up. We loved and supported each other. I thought Chesapeake was a winning town and we want to experience that again.”
Hill said her goals include attracting grants and some senior and youth services and improving parks and recreation in the town. She also wants to explore acquiring new land by some means, particularly in the Nelson Hollow area.
Her father, Thomas B. Hill Sr., served as Chesapeake’s first Black police officer and on town council.
In other Chesapeake election news, the only other contested race involved Council Ward 2, where Ashley Setterstrom and Nathan King filled two seats by finishing with 38 and 37 votes, besting three others. Paul Liptok and Donna Lacy ran unopposed in Ward 1 and Katie Miller and Shawn Carroll did the same in Ward 3. Robin Taylor and J. David Lloyd gained unopposed wins as recorder and council-at-large.
Besides Chesapeake, four other Kanawha County municipalities held elections this past week. Some results are unofficial and awaiting final canvassing, as is Chesapeake.
In Pratt, Mayor Andy Williams ran unopposed. Freda Berry defeated Rod Johnson 67-52 in the recorder’s race. The top five council finishers claimed seats. They were Donald Smith (105 votes), Bob Wymer (87), Mandy Fowler (76), Joe Douglas (75) and Jessica Martin (72).
All races in Glasgow were unopposed. Receiving an easy path back to office were Mayor Donald Fannin; recorder James Ward; and council members John Alderson, Marvin Blankenship II, Carlos Hamilton Jr., Michael Szerokman; and Susan Ward.
In Cedar Grove, Melissa Young won the mayor’s race over James Hudnall, 155 to 74. Recorder Jessica Morris ran unopposed. Claiming five council seats were Clayton “Jock” Young Jr. (151 votes), Leslie Sigler (131), Mark Harrison (127), Ryan Coleman (101); and Ashley Young (93).
Clendenin incumbent Mayor Kay Martin Summers won her third two-year term by beating Kara Jett (51) and Kenny Payne (37). Recorder Erica Kearns ran unopposed, as did council candidates Scott Bird, David Canterbury, Dave Knight and Russ Underwood.
Summers said she was happy the Gazette-Mail saw fit to include Clendenin in its election roundup.
“We’re often forgotten about,” she said of the northern Kanawha County community, which sits at a three-way intersection of Kanawha, Clay and Roane counties. “We just want to improve and make Clendenin a better place.”
