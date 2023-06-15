Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The town of Chesapeake elected its first Black mayor earlier this week, as 56-year-old Melissa Hill swept to victory.

Hill outdistanced opponents Herbert Shearer and Paul Bradshaw. She received 121 votes, with Shearer and Bradshaw notching 81 and 72 votes, respectively.

