Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PUTNAM COUNTY -- Click on the "Frequently Asked Questions" tab on the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey's website, and under the query "Is there gold in West Virginia?" this answer appears:

"There has been no native gold or silver recognized to date in West Virginia." 

Rick Steelhammer is a features reporter. He can be reached at 304-348-5169 or rsteelhammer@hdmediallc.com. Follow @rsteelhammer on Twitter.

Recommended for you