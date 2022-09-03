PUTNAM COUNTY -- Click on the "Frequently Asked Questions" tab on the West Virginia Geological and Economic Survey's website, and under the query "Is there gold in West Virginia?" this answer appears:
"There has been no native gold or silver recognized to date in West Virginia."
James Shepherd of St. Albans begs to differ.
"You can find gold here -- just not a lot of it," said the host of Adventure Time Prospecting, the state's only YouTube gold prospecting channel, as he slowly fed a handful of finely screened gravel into a sluice box in a Putnam County creek.
"There's not enough gold in the state to make someone rich or justify opening a mine," Shepherd said. "But recreational prospectors can find a little color here without having to drive long distances outside the state to look for gold. This place is only 15 minutes from my home."
While Shepherd features occasional trips outside West Virginia to search for gold on his YouTube channel, most of his prospecting episodes take place within the state and close to home, in Kanawha and Putnam counties. Though he might be the only West Virginian with a YouTube gold prospecting channel, Shepherd said hundreds of other state residents look for, and find, small quantities of gold at sites across the state.
The St. Albans man's interest in gold prospecting took shape in the late 1990s while watching the "Gold Fever" series dealing with recreational prospecting on cable television's Outdoor Channel.
"On the show, they often mentioned layers of quartz conglomerate as being good indicators of gold," he said. While hiking in the woods behind his home one day, Shepherd came across a rock outcrop that contained a layer of quartz conglomerate. The discovery prompted him to explore nearby creeks for the presence of quartz, a translucent mineral sometimes known to host gold.
Shepherd soon came to realize that quartz rocks and pebbles could be found in and around many streambeds in the area. By carefully panning such streams, he found that small specks of gold -- known to prospectors as flour gold -- could often be found.
"After a while, I found out that pretty near any creek around here that has quartz in it will also have at least a few specks of gold in it," he said.
He then began working on ways to maximize the amount of flour gold that could be collected using hand tools and non-motorized processing gear.
At the Putnam County stream, Shepherd shoveled material from cracks in bedrock and voids in the creek bottom just downstream from the edges of bedrock shelves into a cylindrical wire classifier with eighth-inch screen resting in a water-filled five-gallon plastic bucket.
Once the classifier was filled with rocks and dirt from the stream, Shepherd briskly swirled the device, washing grit and hopefully flour gold into the bucket, then discarding the washed rocks.
When the bucket was mostly full, Shepherd carried it to the centerpiece of his operation -- a backpack-sized sluice box he had set up in a gentle midstream riffle -- and began feeding handfuls of the screened material into its upstream end.
The sluice box channels stream flow across a short black mat with horizontal ribs at its upstream end, and then a longer mat filled with circular, vortex-producing cells.
The upper mat allows Shepherd to more easily see if gold is turning up in his sluice. The lower mat uses more advanced fluid dynamics to capture gold and other relatively heavy materials, like lead birdshot and mineral-bearing sands. Lighter materials, such as pebbles, silt, leaves and twigs, flow out of the box and return to the stream.
After a five-gallon bucket of material is run through the sluice box set-up, only about a cupful of processed grit, called concentrates, remains.
Rather than pan out the concentrates at the stream, Shepherd takes the material home, where he screens it again, this time through 16th-inch mesh sieve. He then pans the remaining material in a backyard tub, often accompanied by Frankie, his gold-getting Corgi, painstakingly separating gold specks from heavy, hematite-bearing sands.
Most cleanups produce at least a few shiny specks of gold. Some produce dozens of tiny bits of flour gold, along with several pieces large enough to qualify as flakes. So far, no nugget-size gold pieces of West Virginia gold have turned up in Shepherd's pan, and none is expected.
"West Virginia gold is small," he said. "If you take up prospecting here and you're in it for money, well, good luck. Even in states where gold is bigger and more abundant, you're not likely to find enough to make a living. In all the years I've been prospecting, I've only found about an ounce and a half of gold -- most of it from North Carolina and California. You have to be in it for the love of prospecting, not the love of money."
Even so, the lure of West Virginia gold remains strong for Shepherd.
"I'm out on a creek every weekend, all year, as long as it's not flooding and the water's not frozen and still moving," he said. "For me, it's like a drug. It's a great stress reliever to be out here surrounded by forest and listening to the water. By the end of the day, I may be sweaty and dirty but it will still feel like I spent some time in paradise."
After recording highlights from some of his prospecting trips for himself, friends and family, in 2018 Shepherd created and began posting videos on his "Adventure Time Prospecting" YouTube channel. Some of his episodes have drawn more than 10,000 viewers and he now has about 2,500 subscribers -- enough of a following to generate a modest stream of ad revenue from YouTube, but far from enough to give up his building maintenance night job.
The YouTube channel is a bare-bones operation, according to Shepherd. "It's just my cell phone, a small tripod and me."
Many of Shepherd's viewers are West Virginians who had not been aware that prospecting for gold in their home state was a possibility. "I like to help them learn how to go out and find it," he said.
Others are former West Virginians who have moved away, or state residents who lack the mobility to go where Shepherd goes and do what he does.
"A lot of them have told me they love to get their adventure by tagging along with me on the videos," he said. "That's my reward. As long as they still want to come along, and as long I'm able to get out there, I'll keep it up, through the heat and the snakes and the leeches."
While most Adventure Time Prospecting episodes take place in West Virginia, he has produced episodes shows involving prospecting for gold in the beach sands of Lake Michigan and Myrtle Beach, as well as creeks and rivers in North Carolina and Ohio.
Prospecting for gold in West Virginia may not be financially rewarding, Shepherd said, "but to me, it's priceless -- I'm doing something that's supposed to be impossible."